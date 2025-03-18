In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani

Blood donation campaign in support of the victims of the fire at the nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia.

The initiative is organised by the Bulgarian Red Cross. One of the locations for blood donation is the "Pirogov" emergency hospital in the capital, where the majority of individuals transported to Bulgaria for treatment are currently hospitalised.

Fourteen patients are currently receiving medical treatment in Bulgaria following the tragedy in Kočani. Eight of them have been admitted to "Pirogov". The condition of the injured remains critical, and they need blood transfusions. The blood donation intitiative is being organised by the Bulgarian Red Cross in collaboration with "Pirogov" and the National Center for Transfusion Hematology (NCTH).

"Within just 3 hours yesterday, 94 individuals responded to the call and donated blood on-site at the Bulgarian Red Cross tent, and over 20 were directed to the NCTH. Many people have come, but not everyone is eligible to donate. To be a blood donor, the main requirement is to be in good health, aged between 18 and 64, without chronic illnesses, and not taking regular medication," explained Dr. Zhivka Dimitrova from the Bulgarian Red Cross.

According to volunteers from the Bulgarian Red Cross, many students have participated in the blood donation intitiative.

Blood donations will continue throughout the week, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Due to the cold weather, anyone wishing to donate blood today can do so on the second floor of the medical facility.

There is also a need for blood donations for patients hospitalised in Plovdiv and Varna.