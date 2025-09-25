Incident with a Passenger Disrupts Power Supply at Serdika 2 Metro Station

Today, 25 September, at 15:47, the power supply to Serdika 2 metro station was cut off due to an incident involving a passenger. According to Sofia police, the individual involved was a 30-year-old foreign national who jumped onto the tracks.

Emergency teams, firefighters, and Sofia Metropolitan staff arrived at the scene immediately, according to the Sofia Municipality.

Investigators have conducted an on-site examination and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Train services on the line have now been restored.