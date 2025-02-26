Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency

In 2024, the number of students who have bullied other children online increased by 4%, according to an analysis of data from surveys conducted in 2024 and 2023. This was reported by the press office of the State Agency for Child Protection, which, together with the Regional Education Departments and the Bulgarian Academy of Security, has been conducting an online safety survey among students for four years.

The survey covered nearly 7,000 children in Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, and Veliko Tarnovo. The most commonly used social network among children is TikTok.

The analysis shows that nearly 5% more children report receiving invitations from strangers for live meetings. The amount of time children spend online remains the same, between one and three hours per day, the analysis further states.

"The responses indicate a steady positive trend in increasing trust among children towards their parents regarding online safety, with over 65% stating that they will seek information from their parents on how to stay safe on the internet," said the Child Protection Agency.

In 2023, 13.4% of children indicated they would seek advice from the consultants of the National Children's Helpline 116 111, while in 2024, this percentage rose to 21.6%, the agency also noted.

