Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency

18:04, 26.02.2025
In 2024, the number of students who have bullied other children online increased by 4%, according to an analysis of data from surveys conducted in 2024 and 2023. This was reported by the press office of the State Agency for Child Protection, which, together with the Regional Education Departments and the Bulgarian Academy of Security, has been conducting an online safety survey among students for four years.

The survey covered nearly 7,000 children in Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, and Veliko Tarnovo. The most commonly used social network among children is TikTok.

The analysis shows that nearly 5% more children report receiving invitations from strangers for live meetings. The amount of time children spend online remains the same, between one and three hours per day, the analysis further states.

"The responses indicate a steady positive trend in increasing trust among children towards their parents regarding online safety, with over 65% stating that they will seek information from their parents on how to stay safe on the internet," said the Child Protection Agency.

In 2023, 13.4% of children indicated they would seek advice from the consultants of the National Children's Helpline 116 111, while in 2024, this percentage rose to 21.6%, the agency also noted.

Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
 Prosecutor's Office Charges and Detains Man for 72 Hours for Premeditated Murder in Krivina Village
 Body of Man Found Buried on Outskirts of Krivina
 By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
 Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
 Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours
 Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
 A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
 Bulgaria will Have Six Helicopters for Fire-Fighting, Announced Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.
 Three People Received a Chance for a Better Life Following a Donor Situation
 A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
 Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
Prosecutor's Office Charges and Detains Man for 72 Hours for Premeditated Murder in Krivina Village
By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
