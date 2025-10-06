Inspection Teams Sent to Elenite Seaside Resort to Investigate Causes of the Disaster, Access to the Resort Will be Limited from 3:00 p.m.

Teams from the Directorate for Construction Control, the Basin Directorate, and the Regional Environmental Inspectorate are expected to arrive in the Elenite resort to carry out inspections and determine the causes of the floodings.

This morning, October 6, the BG-ALERT early warning system was activated due to forecasts of heavy rainfall.

Access to the resort will be restricted from 3:00 p.m., authorities announced.

“A new, very large amount of rainfall is expected to hit our region, particularly along the southern Black Sea coast. As you know, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a red code warning, which gives us reason to suspend work in the affected areas. During our initial inspection, together with a structural engineer, we identified several buildings that appear to be compromised at first glance, and extra caution is being exercised there,” said Vladimir Krumov, District Governor of Burgas.

Residents, meanwhile, spoke of the devastation left behind by the floods.