Investigation into the fire in the village of Beglezh found no violent causes for the death of 75-year-old mother of Bulgaria's EU Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

The cause of the elderly woman's death was cardiac arrest

The investigation into the fire in the village of Beglezh (Pleven district, Northern Bulgaria) did not establish any violent causes for the death of 75-year-old Rumyana Georgieva, the mother of Bulgarian EU Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. This was made clear in information provided by the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office, due to the high media interest. A pretrial investigation was initiated on February 15, 2025, following the fire at a house in the village of Beglezh, Pleven dostrict, in which the 75-year-old woman lost her life.

The pretrial investigation began with the first investigative action — an on-site inspection of the scene. Immediately, a series of operational and investigative actions were undertaken.

In the framework of the pre-trial proceedings, 11 expert examinations were appointed, a total of three inspections of the scene were carried out, 21 witnesses were questioned, camera recordings from the video surveillance system of the town hall in the village were requested and included. Additional written information was obtained from the National Emergency System 112, among others. According to police sources, when reviewing the surveillance footage, no individuals or vehicles were found that could be linked to a possible malicious act in the area of the incident.

In response to requests from the victim's representative, a second inspection of the house was conducted on February 26, 2025. On March 1, 2025, a third inspection of the scene took place, following the approval of the requests. A heir of the deceased was present during this inspection.

Based on the numerous investigative actions taken so far, no evidence or data has been found to suggest that the 75-year-old woman’s death resulted from any form of violence.

According to the findings of the appointed forensic medical expert, the condition of the body, given the level of burning and charring, does not allow for a definitive conclusion to be drawn regarding the cause of death. However, it was noted that no traumatic injuries were found, and a traumatic cause of death was ruled out. There were no injuries to the soft tissues around the thyroid and cricoid cartilage, indicating no external pressure applied to the neck.

Ischemic changes in the heart muscle were observed, which may suggest the occurrence of sudden cardiac arrest as a cause of death. It was also found that alcohol and metoprolol (a medication) were present in the deceased's system, which may have acted as a contributing factor and could have led to heart failure.

The forensic fire expert concluded that the fire most likely occurred due to negligence while handling an open flame while smoking or improper use of a solid fuel stove for heating. Witness statements confirm that the deceased had exhibited carelessness while smoking at home. According to the expert's conclusion, there is no evidence that the fire was started intentionally.

In the course of the interviews conducted, including of the deceased's relatives, and following a check at the Second Police Station in Pleven, no evidence or information was found regarding threats or other relevant details related to the case. Police records show no reports or complaints filed by the deceased or against her.

Following a request from the victim's representative, the investigation was transferred to a National Investigation Service investigator by order of the Acting Chief Prosecutor of the Republic of Bulgaria, Boris Sarafov, on March 7, 2025.

The active work on the investigation continues under the supervision of the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office. Additional evidence is being gathered, including further witness interviews, reviews of information requested from mobile operators, and familiarisation with the results from an additional triple forensic medical examination, once it is finalised. The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, within its jurisdiction, will take all necessary steps to establish the objective truth in the case.

