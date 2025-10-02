Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari with Special Message on the Detained Flotilla

Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari with a special message about the detained flotilla.

Yossi Levi-Sfari – Ambassador of Israel:

"All participants in the flotilla are safe. They are currently being transported to Israel and will be deported to Europe as soon as possible. What is important is that over the past several days Israel offered a number of options to deliver the aid—if indeed there was any aid—through our ports in Ashdod and Ashkelon. We even agreed for it to be delivered via Cyprus, Italy, and Greece. Other countries, including Spain and even the Vatican, urged the activists not to continue their voyage, but they decided that provocation was far more important."