Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev Meets with European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi

Снимка: BTA

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev met yesterday with European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced on its official website on June 12.

The two discussed various topics concerning the work of the EPPO in Bulgaria.

Minister Georgiev informed Kövesi about recent developments related to several legislative initiatives. He presented the government's anti-corruption reforms and new legislation aimed at combating money laundering.

The European Chief Prosecutor thanked the minister for his commitment to ensuring the necessary conditions for the effective and independent functioning of the EPPO in Bulgaria. This includes providing premises suitable for hosting the special administrative and investigative support unit as required by national legislation.

Acknowledging the many challenges faced by the Bulgarian authorities, Kövesi reiterated that they must nominate the remaining qualified candidates for the position of European Delegated Prosecutor, the statement said.

