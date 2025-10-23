БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Радев: "Коалиция Магнитски" е официализирана -...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Kilometre-Long Traffic Jams on “Trakia” Between Ihtiman and Vakarel – When Will the Motorway Finally Have a Reliable Alternative Route?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
EN
Запази

Both roads - the one through Vakarel and the one through Samokov, are either under repair or in need of repair

километрични задръствания тракия ихтиман вакарел магистралата здрав алтернативен път

Motorists faced long traffic jams once again today on the Trakia Motorway between Ihtiman and Vakarel, as the final day of roadworks caused severe congestion.

The disruption was due not only to the temporary one-lane traffic system, but also to the lack of a viable alternative route. Both diversion options — via Vakarel and Samokov — are either under repair or in urgent need of renovation.

During the ongoing works, the motorway has been made one-way several times a day to ease congestion.

“When a long queue forms in the direction of Plovdiv, we temporarily stop traffic towards Sofia for about 20 minutes to let the column clear,” explained Rumen Sachanski, Director of Sofia’s Regional Road Administration.

However, many drivers expressed frustration at the delays.

“I have no idea why we have to wait when there are two lanes towards Sofia and one towards Plovdiv — I just don’t understand why we can’t move,” said Stoyan, a lorry driver.

“It would be much better if we moved slowly, rather than just standing still — this achieves nothing.”

Shortly after the traffic management system was introduced, a lorry broke down in the active lane, causing an additional backlog.

“The motorway is overloaded. The Hemus Motorway is also under repair, and there are roadworks near Pazardzhik as well,” said Ivan, another truck driver.

As of tomorrow, the long queues on the “Trakia” motorway between Sofia and Ihtiman are expected to ease, with the roadworks finally coming to an end.

However, the motorway still lacks a suitable alternative route for drivers. One such route — the old road through Novi Han — has proven to be in extremely poor condition, leaving many motorists frustrated and disheartened rather than relieved.

“The road there is in even worse condition,” one driver said.

BNT: “Didn’t you know this road was in such poor shape?”

“No, there are no signs, no warnings,” the driver replied.

According to Rumen Sachanski, Director of the Sofia Regional Road Administration, the old route through Novi Han is in very poor condition and nearly impassable.

“The road is practically unusable, but work is planned for next year — a contractor has already been selected, and I hope repairs will begin soon,” Sachanski said.

The other alternative route, via Samokov, is also under repair, with sections where no road surface remains, leading to a ban on heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes.

“Preventive maintenance is underway on that route, and we hope the asphalting will be completed by the end of the month,” Sachanski added.

The next major repair works on the “Trakia” motorway are expected to begin in the spring of next year.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Елин Пелин след протест срещу застрояването на река: Обвиненията са безпочвени
1
Кметът на Елин Пелин след протест срещу застрояването на река:...
Опасно ветровито време през нощта и утре
2
Опасно ветровито време през нощта и утре
Зеленски иска от ЕС оръжия с голям обсег
3
Зеленски иска от ЕС оръжия с голям обсег
Медведев: Тръмп е "на бойната пътека" към Москва, приравнил се е с "лудата Европа"
4
Медведев: Тръмп е "на бойната пътека" към Москва,...
Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и "Лукойл"
5
Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и...
Сигнал за пукнатини в столично училище
6
Сигнал за пукнатини в столично училище

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
3
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
4
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
5
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
6
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarians Will Now Be Able to Travel Visa-Free to Vietnam
Bulgarians Will Now Be Able to Travel Visa-Free to Vietnam
Special Forces Paratrooper Injured During Training Jump Special Forces Paratrooper Injured During Training Jump
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Former Deputy Mayor of Sofia Nikola Barbutov Remains in Custody Former Deputy Mayor of Sofia Nikola Barbutov Remains in Custody
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
The New Package of Sanctions against Russia - Bulgarian Political reactions The New Package of Sanctions against Russia - Bulgarian Political reactions
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Bulgarians Linked to Cocaine Trafficking ring dismantled in joint Bulgarian–French police operation Bulgarians Linked to Cocaine Trafficking ring dismantled in joint Bulgarian–French police operation
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Two Arrested in Plovdiv for Large-Scale Construction Fraud Scheme Two Arrested in Plovdiv for Large-Scale Construction Fraud Scheme
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Километрични задръствания на "Тракия" между Ихтиман и Вакарел - кога магистралата ще има здрав алтернативен път
Километрични задръствания на "Тракия" между Ихтиман и...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Санкциите на САЩ срещу Русия: Ключ към разговори за мир в Украйна или контрапродуктивен ход? (ОБЗОР) Санкциите на САЩ срещу Русия: Ключ към разговори за мир в Украйна или контрапродуктивен ход? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
По света
Колите на президентството: Радев и Борисов в спор за автопарка на "Дондуков" 2 Колите на президентството: Радев и Борисов в спор за автопарка на "Дондуков" 2
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на семейството си, остава в ареста 25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на семейството си, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Парашутист от Специалните сили пострада при тренировъчен скок
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Радев: "Коалиция Магнитски" е официализирана - Пеевски...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Санкциите срещу руски компании: Как ще се отразят на пазара на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Десислава Тодорова от "ДПС - Ново начало" е новият...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ