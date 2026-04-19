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ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Паралелно преброяване на 83%, "Мяра" - формацията на Румен Радев с голяма преднина, пет партии влизат в парламента, ПП-ДБ изпревариха ГЕРБ-СДС, БСП е под бариерата от 4%

Krum Zarkov, BSP: We Have Achieved a Result That Many People Considered Impossible

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Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
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“We have achieved a result that many people considered impossible,” said the chair of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the coalition “BSP – United Left,” Krum Zarkov, at a press conference at the party headquarters on April 19.

EXIT POLL AS AT 20:00 – six parties enter Parliament (UPDATED)

The exit poll results available so far do not allow us to categorically state whether BSP has achieved its goals for these elections, or not, Zarkov said.

Krum Zarkov, chair of the BSP: “Whatever happens in these elections, regarding the result of BSP, I, as its chair, assume full and indivisible responsibility.”

He added that as early as Tuesday, the Executive Bureau and the National Council would be convened to assess how to proceed in order for BSP and its partners to return to the forefront of politics.

“These elections have a clear winner. We congratulate the party of Rumen Radev on the success achieved,” the BSP leader added.

Krum Zarkov, chair of the BSP: “This gives him and his supporters the right and responsibility to begin work on forming a government. Bulgaria needs a stable, competent and, not least, honest government, so we will follow its next steps with interest and concern.”

In terms of Parliament, Zarkov outlined tasks such as forming a majority, adopting a budget, measures to address inflation, and reforms in the judicial system.



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