Large Wildfire Near Aytos

A major wildfire is burning near the town of Aytos (Burgas district, Southeastern Bulgaria), with a signal received around 3:00 PM on July 3, reporting flames in the area of dry grasslands near the "Strandzha" neighbourhood. On site are officers from the Aytos Police Department, the Executive Forest Agency, and six firefighting vehicles battling the blaze.

Due to the rough terrain and shifting winds, the fire spread rapidly and moved dangerously close to Aytos’ villa zone, approaching landmarks such as the "Three Brothers" monument, the city park, the zoo, and a retirement home.

Initial reports suggested that evacuation procedures were being considered for nearby residents. However, recent updates confirm that evacuation was not necessary, as firefighters managed to stop the fire just before it reached the residential area.

Despite this success, the fire has not yet been fully contained. A total of around 600 decares (60 hectares) of dry grass have burned. One uninhabited shack was destroyed, but there are no reports of injuries.

Fire crews remain on site, continuing efforts to fully extinguish the blaze.