БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

Large Wildfire Near Aytos

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Запази
пожарна
Снимка: BTA/archive

A major wildfire is burning near the town of Aytos (Burgas district, Southeastern Bulgaria), with a signal received around 3:00 PM on July 3, reporting flames in the area of dry grasslands near the "Strandzha" neighbourhood. On site are officers from the Aytos Police Department, the Executive Forest Agency, and six firefighting vehicles battling the blaze.

Due to the rough terrain and shifting winds, the fire spread rapidly and moved dangerously close to Aytos’ villa zone, approaching landmarks such as the "Three Brothers" monument, the city park, the zoo, and a retirement home.

Initial reports suggested that evacuation procedures were being considered for nearby residents. However, recent updates confirm that evacuation was not necessary, as firefighters managed to stop the fire just before it reached the residential area.

Despite this success, the fire has not yet been fully contained. A total of around 600 decares (60 hectares) of dry grass have burned. One uninhabited shack was destroyed, but there are no reports of injuries.

Fire crews remain on site, continuing efforts to fully extinguish the blaze.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
4
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
5
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
6
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
2
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
3
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
5
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
6
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...

More from: EN

'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again
'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again
Vending Machines Will Dispense Only Lowest-Dose Medicine Packs, New Regulation States Vending Machines Will Dispense Only Lowest-Dose Medicine Packs, New Regulation States
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Илън Мъск създава нова партия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ