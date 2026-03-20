Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, caretaker Minister of Interior Emil Dechev and acting head of the State Agency for National Security, Denyo Denev, have signed an order establishing a National Interagency Unit ahead of the upcoming early parlimanetray elections, the Prosecutor's Office said on March 20.

The establishment of the unit is regulated under the Election Code. It will include Deputy Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova, prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office, as well as representatives from the leadership of the Interior Ministry and the state Agency for National Security (SANS).

The unit will operate from the start of the election campaign on 20 March 2026 until 30 days after the Central Election Commission officially announces the final results.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the unit’s role is to safeguard citizens’ political rights, ensure a swift and effective response to election-related offences, and support the lawful conduct of the elections. It will exchange information with the Central Election Commission and regional interagency units across the country, while also analysing and summerising the data received.

A dedicated duty unit will also operate within the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office to process all reports related to electoral violations. Citizens and organisations will be able to submit reports via the official email addresses of prosecution offices in the country.