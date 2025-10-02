Major Fire Engulfs Abandoned Warehouse in Sofia, One Fatality Reported

A big fire broke out last night in an abandoned warehouse in Sofia. The building, located in the Gotse Delchev residential district near the 73rd Secondary School “Vladislav Gramatik”, was completely destroyed.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight, and six fire fighting crews were dispatched to the scene. By around 2:00 a.m. on October 2, the structure, covering approximately 2,000 square metres, had collapsed.

More than 35 parked cars in the vicinity were destroyed by the flames and falling debris.

The body of a man was discovered among the ruins, believed to be a homeless individual who often sheltered in the building. Firefighters suggested this could have been the cause of the blaze, while local residents insisted it was a deliberate arson attack linked to property development interests.

The mayor of the Triaditsa borough, Dimitar Bozhilov, clarified that the warehouse is state-owned and that the municipality has no involvement. Over the years, numerous reports had been filed regarding its poor maintenance. According to locals, there had been several smaller fires in the past year. Bozhilov confirmed that experts would investigate the entire case closely.

Bozhilov added: “We are monitoring the situation carefully due to the potential for investment projects, given that the land is designated for a restaurant and residential development.”

According to the fire fighting service, the fire was fully extinguished by around 5:00 a.m. this morning. The building, known locally as Avtoto and once used as a cultural centre, has been almost entirely destroyed.

Ivan Nikolov, duty inspector at the Sofia Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate, reported: “The call was received at 00:36 a.m. and five teams were dispatched. The first fire engine arrived within eight minutes. The fire was under control within about 40 minutes. The building covered 986 square metres, was two storeys high, and constructed of metal. The blaze most likely started from a squatter inside, but investigative actions are ongoing. One fatality has been confirmed, though the identity of the victim has not yet been established.” A local resident, Radoslava, said: “The building has been like this for years. How is it possible for the municipality to allow something like this to exist so close to a school? Go and see what it looks like at the back – not only are there squatters, it has also become a den for drug addicts. I don’t understand how this has been tolerated for so many years.”





