БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Обявиха частично бедствено положение в Бургас
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Системата BG-ALERT е задействана за Витоша: Подходите за...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Обявено е бедствено положение в Община Царево,...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Major Fire Engulfs Abandoned Warehouse in Sofia, One Fatality Reported

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Man's body found under burnt debris

голям пожар избухна нощ столичния квартал гоце делчев
Снимка: Facebook group 'Gotse Delchev' residential quarter

A big fire broke out last night in an abandoned warehouse in Sofia. The building, located in the Gotse Delchev residential district near the 73rd Secondary School “Vladislav Gramatik”, was completely destroyed.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight, and six fire fighting crews were dispatched to the scene. By around 2:00 a.m. on October 2, the structure, covering approximately 2,000 square metres, had collapsed.

More than 35 parked cars in the vicinity were destroyed by the flames and falling debris.

The body of a man was discovered among the ruins, believed to be a homeless individual who often sheltered in the building. Firefighters suggested this could have been the cause of the blaze, while local residents insisted it was a deliberate arson attack linked to property development interests.

The mayor of the Triaditsa borough, Dimitar Bozhilov, clarified that the warehouse is state-owned and that the municipality has no involvement. Over the years, numerous reports had been filed regarding its poor maintenance. According to locals, there had been several smaller fires in the past year. Bozhilov confirmed that experts would investigate the entire case closely.

Bozhilov added: “We are monitoring the situation carefully due to the potential for investment projects, given that the land is designated for a restaurant and residential development.”

According to the fire fighting service, the fire was fully extinguished by around 5:00 a.m. this morning. The building, known locally as Avtoto and once used as a cultural centre, has been almost entirely destroyed.

Ivan Nikolov, duty inspector at the Sofia Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate, reported: “The call was received at 00:36 a.m. and five teams were dispatched. The first fire engine arrived within eight minutes. The fire was under control within about 40 minutes. The building covered 986 square metres, was two storeys high, and constructed of metal. The blaze most likely started from a squatter inside, but investigative actions are ongoing. One fatality has been confirmed, though the identity of the victim has not yet been established.”

A local resident, Radoslava, said: “The building has been like this for years. How is it possible for the municipality to allow something like this to exist so close to a school? Go and see what it looks like at the back – not only are there squatters, it has also become a den for drug addicts. I don’t understand how this has been tolerated for so many years.”



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре
1
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Опасно време: Дъжд, сняг и закъсали коли на прохода "Петрохан"
2
Опасно време: Дъжд, сняг и закъсали коли на прохода...
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
3
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
Огромно задръстване на магистрала "Хемус" (ВИДЕО)
4
Огромно задръстване на магистрала "Хемус" (ВИДЕО)
Наводнени улици и централни булеварди в Бургас заради лошото време
5
Наводнени улици и централни булеварди в Бургас заради лошото време
"С една инжекция не става нищо": Панацея ли е ваксината срещу шарката по дребните животни?
6
"С една инжекция не става нищо": Панацея ли е ваксината...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
5
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Bulgaria

Prosecutor's Office: The Decision of Supreme Court of Cassation Has No Consequences for Acting Prosecutor General
Prosecutor's Office: The Decision of Supreme Court of Cassation Has No Consequences for Acting Prosecutor General
Supreme Court of Cassation: Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov No Longer Has Authority to Request Reopening of Criminal Cases Supreme Court of Cassation: Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov No Longer Has Authority to Request Reopening of Criminal Cases
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari with Special Message on the Detained Flotilla Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari with Special Message on the Detained Flotilla
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Train Hits and Kills Man on Railway Line Near Blagoevgrad Train Hits and Kills Man on Railway Line Near Blagoevgrad
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Bulgarian National Detained as Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla - Bulgarian Authorities Called on Israel to Respect International Law Bulgarian National Detained as Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla - Bulgarian Authorities Called on Israel to Respect International Law
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
MFA: Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv Requested Consular Access to Detained Bulgarian Aboard Sumud Flotilla Vessel MFA: Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv Requested Consular Access to Detained Bulgarian Aboard Sumud Flotilla Vessel
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Обявено е бедствено положение в Община Царево, задействаха системата BG-ALERT
Обявено е бедствено положение в Община Царево, задействаха...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Системата BG-ALERT е задействана за Витоша: Подходите за автомобили временно са затворени Системата BG-ALERT е задействана за Витоша: Подходите за автомобили временно са затворени
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Частично бедствено положение в Бургас: Залети улици, плаващи коли и откъснати местности Частично бедствено положение в Бургас: Залети улици, плаващи коли и откъснати местности
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Александър Джартов: За съжаление все още нямаме достъп до вилна зона "Черниците" Александър Джартов: За съжаление все още нямаме достъп до вилна зона "Черниците"
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Общество
Анастасия Стойчева, НИМХ: Дъждът ще продължи още денонощие
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа затвори временно движението в Кресненското дефиле и в...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Летището в Мюнхен беше затворено заради летящи дронове над него
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Разкриха самоличността на нападателя, който атакува синагога в...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ