Man stabbed woman on tram in Sofia

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has charged a man who attacked and severely injured a woman with a knife in the morning on March 3 on tram route number 6 in Sofia. The detainee is accused of attempted murder and has been held for up to 72 hours.

The Prosecutor's Office said that the detainee attempted to intentionally kill the woman by inflicting multiple blows to her head and face with his fists and a knife, resulting in profuse blood loss and multiple hematomas to the face. Her life was saved only because of the timely emergency medical assistance.

The pre-trial proceedings have been initiated urgently and are being conducted by the 9th Police Station under the leadership and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. After reviewing the evidence gathered at the beginning of the investigation, the supervising prosecutor determined that it was sufficient to bring the detainee to criminal liability.

On Wednesday, March 5, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office will submit a request to the Sofia City Court for a remand in custody against the accused.

