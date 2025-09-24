Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism

The Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, on September 24, stated on Facebook that he will continue his efforts to develop the city and called on politics to be about action rather than cheap populism. “Sofia will not be turned into a city of the ‘State’ with a capital ‘S’,” he emphasised.

Delian Peevski, leader of “MRF – New Beginning,” described Terziev’s proposal to double parking fees in Sofia as outrageous.

Terziev thanked all those who participated in the city’s parking survey. He noted that the survey highlighted the shortage of parking spaces as the city’s biggest problem – residents often spend a lot of time searching for a spot and frequently have to park far from home.

Sofia Municipality Proposes Changes to City Centre Parking Rules, Doubling Blue and Green Zone Rates to BGN 4 per Hour

He stressed that part of the revenues would remain within the Sofia Municipality and be used to fund new parking areas, sidewalks, and improved infrastructure across the residential districts.