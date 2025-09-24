БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? -...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EK: Създаването на антикорупционна комисия в България е...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

Parking could be fairer, more convenient and predictable, Mayor says

васил терзиев софия превърната град държавата главно

The Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, on September 24, stated on Facebook that he will continue his efforts to develop the city and called on politics to be about action rather than cheap populism. “Sofia will not be turned into a city of the ‘State’ with a capital ‘S’,” he emphasised.

Delian Peevski, leader of “MRF – New Beginning,” described Terziev’s proposal to double parking fees in Sofia as outrageous.

Terziev thanked all those who participated in the city’s parking survey. He noted that the survey highlighted the shortage of parking spaces as the city’s biggest problem – residents often spend a lot of time searching for a spot and frequently have to park far from home.

Sofia Municipality Proposes Changes to City Centre Parking Rules, Doubling Blue and Green Zone Rates to BGN 4 per Hour

He stressed that part of the revenues would remain within the Sofia Municipality and be used to fund new parking areas, sidewalks, and improved infrastructure across the residential districts.

Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia:
“These proposals are not about one party or another – they are proposals for the city, based on data from the city. They are the result of long-term work by many municipal councillors from different groups, as well as the ideas we gathered from the residents of Sofia. I hope these ideas receive the necessary support in the Municipal Council, because working for Sofia is our shared responsibility.

Parking can be made fairer, more convenient, and more predictable. And the funds we generate should be reinvested locally – in our neighbourhoods, to create a better and more orderly urban environment.

While those without political representation in the capital attempt to destroy, I will continue our efforts to build together. Politics is about action, not empty talk or cheap populism. Sofia will not be turned into a city of the ‘State’ with a capital ‘S’.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
1
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
2
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в Украйна, е в безопасност
3
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в...
В Бухово: Психичноболен тормози съседите си от години, стигал е и до убийство
4
В Бухово: Психичноболен тормози съседите си от години, стигал е и...
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния квартал „Хаджи Димитър“
5
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния...
България ще се присъедини към европейските решения за руския газ, заяви премиерът
6
България ще се присъедини към европейските решения за руския газ,...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
2
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
3
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
4
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
5
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Politics

MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous
MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous
Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says (update) Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says (update)
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: Exploration of Rare Earth Metals Is Extremely Important for the Bulgarian Mining Industry PM Zhelyazkov: Exploration of Rare Earth Metals Is Extremely Important for the Bulgarian Mining Industry
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: We Are Deepening Cooperation with Vietnam in the Social Sphere PM Zhelyazkov: We Are Deepening Cooperation with Vietnam in the Social Sphere
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
По света
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона? Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона?
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Най-старата обсерватория у нас отваря врати в София след ремонт и реставрация Най-старата обсерватория у нас отваря врати в София след ремонт и реставрация
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Регионални
Протест пред общината във Варна за освобождаване на кмета Благомир...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Тръмп: Русия е "хартиен тигър", Украйна може да победи
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Прокуратурата разследва манипулиране на мачове в Първа и Втора лига
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ