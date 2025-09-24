Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism

Parking could be fairer, more convenient and predictable, Mayor says
The Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, on September 24, stated on Facebook that he will continue his efforts to develop the city and called on politics to be about action rather than cheap populism. “Sofia will not be turned into a city of the ‘State’ with a capital ‘S’,” he emphasised.
Delian Peevski, leader of “MRF – New Beginning,” described Terziev’s proposal to double parking fees in Sofia as outrageous.
Terziev thanked all those who participated in the city’s parking survey. He noted that the survey highlighted the shortage of parking spaces as the city’s biggest problem – residents often spend a lot of time searching for a spot and frequently have to park far from home.
Sofia Municipality Proposes Changes to City Centre Parking Rules, Doubling Blue and Green Zone Rates to BGN 4 per Hour
He stressed that part of the revenues would remain within the Sofia Municipality and be used to fund new parking areas, sidewalks, and improved infrastructure across the residential districts.
Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia:
“These proposals are not about one party or another – they are proposals for the city, based on data from the city. They are the result of long-term work by many municipal councillors from different groups, as well as the ideas we gathered from the residents of Sofia. I hope these ideas receive the necessary support in the Municipal Council, because working for Sofia is our shared responsibility.
Parking can be made fairer, more convenient, and more predictable. And the funds we generate should be reinvested locally – in our neighbourhoods, to create a better and more orderly urban environment.
While those without political representation in the capital attempt to destroy, I will continue our efforts to build together. Politics is about action, not empty talk or cheap populism. Sofia will not be turned into a city of the ‘State’ with a capital ‘S’.”