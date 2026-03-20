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Mayor Vasil Terziev: 31,000 Households in Sofia to Be Connected to New Water and Sewerage Network

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Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
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Around 31,000 households across eight districts, seven neighbourhoods and three settlements in Sofia will be connected to a new sewerage network and upgraded water supply system as part of the largest water infrastructure investment in the city’s modern history, Mayor Vasil Terziev announced in a post on Facebook on March 20.

The municipality has received final approval for a water and sewerage (ViK) infrastructure project under the Environment Programme, worth more than BGN 36 million (€18.4 million), alongside an additional BGN 89 million (€45.5 million for urban environment improvements. The total planned investment exceeds BGN 224 million (€114.5 million).

A total of 10 project sites are set to enter the implementation phase, according to the Sofia Municipality press office.

The works include the construction of new sewer systems and the rehabilitation of existing water pipelines, aiming to improve connectivity and water supply for approximately 31,000 residents. At the same time, ageing and deteriorated pipes will be replaced. The municipality will also invest in full road resurfacing, new pavements, and broader urban regeneration measures.

Mayor Terziev added that in 2025, some 86.4 km of new sewerage infrastructure had already been built across 10 districts and settlements under existing contracts. These investments were carried out under the EU-funded project “Construction of Water and Sewerage Infrastructure in Sofia Municipality”, with a total value exceeding BGN 140 million.

Deputy Mayor Nikola Lyutov said additional measures had been introduced to ensure higher quality standards:

“We have allocated further investment to guarantee full restoration of road surfaces and pavements, or the construction of new ones where needed. We have expanded the scope of the projects to address shortcomings inherited from previous schemes and signed new implementation contracts that more strictly protect the public interest.”


The deadline for completing the project under the programme is 31 May 2029.

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