БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Measles Outbreak in 11 Districts in Bulgaria, Vratsa Reports over 100 Cases

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
EN
Запази

The virus spreads very quickly in an environment where people have no immunity, said Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

случаите морбили страната

A total of 132 confirmed measles cases have been registered in the country so far, with the largest outbreak remaining in the Vratsa region, accounting for 103 cases. This was announced by Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, on the programme “The Day Begins” on April 16.

According to her, the cases are spread across 11 regions of the country, and this is not an epidemic but an outbreak.

Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases: “We are not talking about an epidemic, but about an outbreak that is growing relatively slowly.”

The highest number of cases has been registered in Vratsa – 103. There are 13 in Pleven, 8 in Lovech, and 2 in Sofia City. The remaining cases are isolated and distributed across several districts.

Prof. Hristova explained that these are the districts where isolated cases have been recorded, including Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Montana, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora and Sofia Region.

According to the expert, the disease is spreading mainly among contacts of already infected individuals.

“The virus is extremely virulent and spreads very quickly in environments where people do not have immunity,” Prof. Hristova said.

Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 125, with Further Test Results Pending from Several Districts

According to her, “9 out of 10 contacts will become ill” if they are not immune. She also stressed the importance of immunisation and the option for emergency vaccination after exposure.

“If we are sure that the vaccine has been administered, there is no need to test for antibodies,” Prof. Hristova said, noting that a small percentage of people do not develop immunity.

According to data from the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, more than half of the cases — 71 — are among unvaccinated individuals. Most infections are among children aged between 1 and 14.

Prof. Hristova said the main problem is a lack of awareness among parents, adding that there is no scientifically justified reason to refuse vaccination and that negative attitudes are driven by misinformation.

She noted that neighbouring countries are also reporting rising measles cases, including Romania, where there have been over 2,800 cases since last year.

In Europe, several countries are recording “several hundred cases,” she said, with low vaccination coverage contributing to the spread.

Alongside measles, other respiratory infections are circulating in the country, with influenza and COVID-19 reported as sporadic cases but with wider spread of other respiratory viruses, some of which may lead to complications, she warned, stressing the need for timely medical attention.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
1
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
2
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
Световната гимнастика предупреди руска състезателка за поведение на подиума в София
3
Световната гимнастика предупреди руска състезателка за поведение на...
Цените на горивата: Икономисти препоръчват ограничаване на потреблението
4
Цените на горивата: Икономисти препоръчват ограничаване на...
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов мост (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
5
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов мост (СНИМКИ...
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
6
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов

Най-четени

Турция планира да наложи пълна забрана за продажба на тютюневи изделия от 2040 г.
1
Турция планира да наложи пълна забрана за продажба на тютюневи...
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня" не е аварирал, шофьорът е спрял умишлено
2
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня"...
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
3
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
Ключов вот в Унгария: Рекордна избирателна активност на парламентарните избори
4
Ключов вот в Унгария: Рекордна избирателна активност на...
ЦСКА разочарова Левски в сетния миг след драматично Вечно дерби
5
ЦСКА разочарова Левски в сетния миг след драматично Вечно дерби
Между медицината и вярата – историята на д-р Ивайло Парев от Разлог
6
Между медицината и вярата – историята на д-р Ивайло Парев от...

More from: Health

Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 125, with Further Test Results Pending from Several Districts
Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 125, with Further Test Results Pending from Several Districts
Thirty New Measles Cases Reported in Bulgaria Thirty New Measles Cases Reported in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Seven State Hospitals under Review Over Up to 16-Fold Price Dfferences in Medicines Seven State Hospitals under Review Over Up to 16-Fold Price Dfferences in Medicines
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Health Ministry Backs Calls for Increase in Prices of Medical Activities Health Ministry Backs Calls for Increase in Prices of Medical Activities
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Health Ministry Finalises First Comprehensive Telemedicine Regulation Health Ministry Finalises First Comprehensive Telemedicine Regulation
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Five New Cases of Measles Reported in Bulgaria, Bringing Total to 99 Five New Cases of Measles Reported in Bulgaria, Bringing Total to 99
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Андрей Гюров: Фокусът на кабинета продължава да бъде опазването на честния вот
Андрей Гюров: Фокусът на кабинета продължава да бъде опазването на...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
ЦИК показа как се инсталират машините за гласуване ЦИК показа как се инсталират машините за гласуване
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов мост (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов мост (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Дипломатически усилия: Посредници от Пакистан в опит за...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
При акция на СДВР: Полицията иззе над 45 000 евро, предназначени за...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
КЗК разследва картел при обществени поръчки по сигнал от...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Над 210 000 души с ниски доходи получават по 20 евро заради ръста...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ