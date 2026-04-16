Measles Outbreak in 11 Districts in Bulgaria, Vratsa Reports over 100 Cases

A total of 132 confirmed measles cases have been registered in the country so far, with the largest outbreak remaining in the Vratsa region, accounting for 103 cases. This was announced by Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, on the programme “The Day Begins” on April 16.

According to her, the cases are spread across 11 regions of the country, and this is not an epidemic but an outbreak.

Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases: “We are not talking about an epidemic, but about an outbreak that is growing relatively slowly.”

The highest number of cases has been registered in Vratsa – 103. There are 13 in Pleven, 8 in Lovech, and 2 in Sofia City. The remaining cases are isolated and distributed across several districts.

Prof. Hristova explained that these are the districts where isolated cases have been recorded, including Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Montana, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora and Sofia Region.

According to the expert, the disease is spreading mainly among contacts of already infected individuals.

“The virus is extremely virulent and spreads very quickly in environments where people do not have immunity,” Prof. Hristova said.

Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 125, with Further Test Results Pending from Several Districts

According to her, “9 out of 10 contacts will become ill” if they are not immune. She also stressed the importance of immunisation and the option for emergency vaccination after exposure.

“If we are sure that the vaccine has been administered, there is no need to test for antibodies,” Prof. Hristova said, noting that a small percentage of people do not develop immunity.

According to data from the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, more than half of the cases — 71 — are among unvaccinated individuals. Most infections are among children aged between 1 and 14.

Prof. Hristova said the main problem is a lack of awareness among parents, adding that there is no scientifically justified reason to refuse vaccination and that negative attitudes are driven by misinformation.

She noted that neighbouring countries are also reporting rising measles cases, including Romania, where there have been over 2,800 cases since last year.

In Europe, several countries are recording “several hundred cases,” she said, with low vaccination coverage contributing to the spread.

Alongside measles, other respiratory infections are circulating in the country, with influenza and COVID-19 reported as sporadic cases but with wider spread of other respiratory viruses, some of which may lead to complications, she warned, stressing the need for timely medical attention.