MFA: Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv Requested Consular Access to Detained Bulgarian Aboard Sumud Flotilla Vessel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reports that it has been closely monitoring developments related to the so-called “Global Sumud Flotilla” since its departure.

The MFA promptly notified the Israeli authorities that among the foreign citizens on board one of the flotilla’s vessels there is a Bulgarian national.

“According to our information, this individual, together with citizens of several other countries, is among those detained during the Israeli operation,” the Ministry said on October 2.

At present, the detained individuals are being gradually transferred to the Israeli port of Ashdod. Local authorities have ensured access to medical care if needed.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv has requested consular access to the Bulgarian citizen and assurances that his rights are respected. The Embassy remains in contact with the competent authorities, is monitoring the situation closely, and will provide timely updates on any new developments.





