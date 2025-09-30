MFA: Two Bulgarians and a Palestinian National Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip

Three people – two young Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian national, a relative of one of them – have been successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Foreign Affair announced on September 30.

“The evacuation was carried out in close cooperation with our partners and coordinated by four Bulgarian diplomatic missions. The operation lasted over 24 hours, beginning in the early hours of 29 September. The evacuees crossed into Jordan with the assistance of our embassy in Amman, and then continued through Istanbul with support from the Bulgarian Consulate General,” the Ministry reported.

The action was the result of prior communication between the relatives of the evacuees and the Bulgarian missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, as well as coordination between these missions and the relevant states.

All participants in the operation expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided, the Foreign Ministry added.