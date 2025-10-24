БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Migration Pressure on Bulgaria’s Borders Drops by 70% Over Two Years, Says Border Police Chief

Снимка: AP/BTA

Migration pressure on Bulgaria’s borders has fallen by 70% over the past two years, according to Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police. He noted that 2023 was the most challenging year in terms of migration pressure, as large numbers of migrants attempted to cross into Bulgaria — a trend that was also felt across other European countries.

Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov said that Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area represents a symbol of secure borders and effective protection. He emphasised that there has been no increase in crime levels in the country.

In November, Bulgaria is set to undergo its first technical evaluation as part of the Schengen accession process. Minister Mitov spoke during the conference “Bulgaria in Schengen”, held to mark 40 years since the signing of the Schengen Agreement. Discussions focused on cooperation with European and third countries, as well as innovative solutions involving digitalisation and artificial intelligence. A key point on the agenda was the fight against cross-border crime.

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate “Border Police”:

“We are a secure external border of the European Union — and we are becoming even more secure. Our efforts are strongly focused on dismantling the criminal networks involved in people smuggling, and on strengthening both the first and second lines of border control. Our main objective is to prevent the migration flow from shifting towards the Greek border. So far, we have succeeded, even though there are trafficking groups attempting to redirect the routes through that area.”

