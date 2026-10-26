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Minister of Energy Iva Petrova: The Danube's Water Level Remains Critically Low

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Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

The water level of the Danube remains critically low. This was announced by Energy Minister Ivа Petrova at the seventh edition of the Sofia Economic Forum, organised by the Delphi Economic Forum. For the first time in the history of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant’s operations, reactor capacity had to be reduced during the summer.

The situation remains challenging, she said, describing it as historically unprecedented.

Danube River Near Ruse Continues to Record Record-Low Water Levels

According to Petrova, the nuclear power plant had handled the critical situation more than well. She noted that the plant’s design itself, along with its engineering team, which monitored the situation around the clock, had made it possible to get through the crisis.

The minister added that further studies had been carried out and measures identified, although these involve complex solutions and would take around a year to implement.

“We have a set of five technical solutions that we are working on. The costs and benefits will need to be assessed before we make our decisions,” she explained.

According to Petrova, maintaining the operation of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, coal-fired generating capacity, renewable energy sources and battery storage had enabled Bulgaria to weather the situation and support the wider region.

Petrova stressed that nuclear energy was an unequivocal choice for the development of Bulgaria’s energy sector. “We have experience and ambition. Ensuring the safe operation of existing generating capacity is an absolute priority,” she said.

The minister also explained that the project to build new generating capacity at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant site was continuing, with work under way on an updated roadmap. “We also have the other project, Belene Nuclear Power Plant, which is an asset within the system and for which a strategic decision needs to be found. We are also working on small modular reactors,” she noted.

According to Petrova, the Vertical Gas Corridor is an example of regional cooperation that demonstrates the solidarity needed to address the current geopolitical challenges.

Source: BTA

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