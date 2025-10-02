БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг,...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за задържания българин от Израел:...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Българин, част от хуманитарната флотилия за Газа, е сред...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Minister of Interior Warns of Possible Flooding and Worsening Weather Conditions on October 3

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази

The information is from the European Flood Warning System

митов предупреди възможни наводнения усложняване ситуацията

In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and forecasts of heavy rainfall, Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov convened a working meeting at the Ministry of Interior on October 2, which will review institutional preparedness and coordination of measures to ensure public safety.

Representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Water, Regional Development and Public Works, Transport and Communications, Energy, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, and the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria are attending.

“Alongside the forecasts of meteorologists, the National Operational Centre this morning received an official alert from the European Flood Awareness System regarding expected complications on 3 October in certain regions of the country. As you know, snow is already falling on the Petrohan Pass, where clearing operations are underway. Here today are the key institutions with competencies and responsibilities for managing such situations. I expect us to carry out an operational review of readiness and coordination of resources to guarantee people’s safety and to limit potential damage.

The Ministry of Environment and Water, together with NIMH, will present the latest information and forecasts for high river levels; the Ministry of Agriculture will report on the irrigation system and canals; the Ministry of Regional Development will provide an update on maintaining mountain passes and key road arteries. The Ministry of Transport will brief on ensuring continuity of rail transport and communications. The Ministry of Energy will report on emergency protection of power lines and the continuity of energy supplies. The National Association of Municipalities will update us on monitoring and preparedness at local level. Within the Interior Ministry, the responsibilities for early warning, notification and response in severe conditions lie with the General Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection and the regional police directorates,” stated Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически, психически и сексуално на 4-годишно дете
1
Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически,...
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна инспекция"
2
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна...
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце Делчев"
3
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце...
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин настоява за максимална присъда за шофьора на АТВ-то
4
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин...
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се похвалят на приятели
5
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се...
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май (МЕМЕТА)
6
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
5
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Bulgaria

The System for Online Check for Fines from Road Traffic Violations Temporaliy Down
The System for Online Check for Fines from Road Traffic Violations Temporaliy Down
Road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo Temporarily Closed Following a Crash Road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo Temporarily Closed Following a Crash
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Crash Disrupts Traffic on E79 near Zheleznitsa Crash Disrupts Traffic on E79 near Zheleznitsa
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Two People Killed in Road Accident in the Region of Lukovit Two People Killed in Road Accident in the Region of Lukovit
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
It's Snowing in the Mountains, Motorists Urged to Drive with Caution (photos) It's Snowing in the Mountains, Motorists Urged to Drive with Caution (photos)
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
First Snow of the Season Falls on Vitosha Mountain First Snow of the Season Falls on Vitosha Mountain
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг, шофьорите да тръгват на път с подходящи гуми
АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг, шофьорите да...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
"Спрете геноцида в Газа": Какво призова задържаният от...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата във Варна поема разследването за предполагаемо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Срина се системата за проверка на глоби в КАТ
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ