Minister of Interior Warns of Possible Flooding and Worsening Weather Conditions on October 3

The information is from the European Flood Warning System
In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and forecasts of heavy rainfall, Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov convened a working meeting at the Ministry of Interior on October 2, which will review institutional preparedness and coordination of measures to ensure public safety.
Representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Water, Regional Development and Public Works, Transport and Communications, Energy, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, and the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria are attending.
“Alongside the forecasts of meteorologists, the National Operational Centre this morning received an official alert from the European Flood Awareness System regarding expected complications on 3 October in certain regions of the country. As you know, snow is already falling on the Petrohan Pass, where clearing operations are underway. Here today are the key institutions with competencies and responsibilities for managing such situations. I expect us to carry out an operational review of readiness and coordination of resources to guarantee people’s safety and to limit potential damage.
The Ministry of Environment and Water, together with NIMH, will present the latest information and forecasts for high river levels; the Ministry of Agriculture will report on the irrigation system and canals; the Ministry of Regional Development will provide an update on maintaining mountain passes and key road arteries. The Ministry of Transport will brief on ensuring continuity of rail transport and communications. The Ministry of Energy will report on emergency protection of power lines and the continuity of energy supplies. The National Association of Municipalities will update us on monitoring and preparedness at local level. Within the Interior Ministry, the responsibilities for early warning, notification and response in severe conditions lie with the General Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection and the regional police directorates,” stated Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.