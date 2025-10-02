Minister of Interior Warns of Possible Flooding and Worsening Weather Conditions on October 3

In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and forecasts of heavy rainfall, Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov convened a working meeting at the Ministry of Interior on October 2, which will review institutional preparedness and coordination of measures to ensure public safety.

Representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Water, Regional Development and Public Works, Transport and Communications, Energy, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, and the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria are attending.