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Ministry of Environment and Water Prepared to Release Water from Reservoirs Due to Expected High-Water Period

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Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
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As at 20 April 2026, the total volume of stored water in the main and significant reservoirs is 5,144.6 million cubic metres, representing 78.71% of their total capacity. The reservoirs “Kamychiya”, “Asenovets” and “Pchelina” are at 100% capacity, while over 90% full are “Srechenska Bara”, “Hristo Smirnenski”, “Yovkovtsi”, “Ticha”, “Yasna Polyana”, “Borovitsa”, “Studena”, “Domlyan”, “Alexander Stamboliyski”, “Krichim” and “Kardzhali”. The reservoirs “Kamychiya”, “Asenovets”, “Pchelina” and “Pancharevo” are currently overflowing.

In connection with the onset of the spring season and the expected high-water period, the companies managing the main reservoirs are, where necessary, taking measures to ensure free storage capacity through preventive water releases, in order to accommodate increased inflows and maintain levels within optimal ranges.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, this afternoon and until midnight there will be short-term showers and thunderstorms, mainly in eastern and mountainous areas. Rainfall is also expected over the next three days in many parts of the country. For 21 April 2026, the met office has issued a first-degree warning (yellow code) for significant rainfall in 14 regions in southern Bulgaria. By the end of the week, rainfall is expected to stop and temperatures to rise.

Today and over the next two days, river levels across monitored watercourses are expected to rise as a result of the rainfall. Water levels are expected to remain below warning thresholds. The Ministry of Environment and Water reminds local authorities to implement the measures set out in the 2022–2027 Flood Risk Management Plans and to monitor the latest hydrometeorological information and forecasts of hazardous events published on the ministry’s official website.


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