More Than Half of Doctors in Bulgaria Have Suffered Verbal Aggression from Patients, 7% Report Physical Assault

Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Survey data reveal that more than half of doctors in Bulgaria have faced verbal aggression from patients, while 7% report physical assaults, with over 40% of the public believing medics are themselves to blame.

Снимка: The image is illustrative

More than half of doctors in Bulgaria have been subjected to verbal aggression in the course of their work, while 7% say they have also been victims of physical assault. Over 40% of Bulgarians believe that doctors themselves are to blame for the way they are treated. The data comes from a nationally representative survey by Trend polling agency, commissioned and funded by the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA).

Dr Dimitar Bakalov, Deputy Head of the Emergency Department at Pazardzhik Hospital, says evenings are always the busiest:

"We’ve often had critically ill patients in the shock room, while outside people argue over who should be seen next and why no doctor is coming out. And then, when I go out to do triage, I see people who’ve had a cold for a week," he explained.

Emergency medics in Pazardzhik often seek help from the police.

"Especially when it comes to minority groups. When we try to explain that we simply don’t have the capacity to admit more patients, they start shouting, banging, even hitting the glass in the waiting room," Dr Bakalov added.

Such aggression has a direct impact on doctors’ ability to work.

"You can’t operate at full capacity when you’ve just been insulted outside. Inside, you’re giving everything you can – even the impossible – to save a life," he said.

According to Ministry of Interior data, the highest number of assaults against doctors occur in Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo and Vidin.

Deputy Minister of Interior Toni Todorov noted: “The overall number of recorded attacks against medical professionals is worrying, though there are slight indications of a decrease in the most extreme forms of violence.”

In 2024, there were 99 reports of aggression against medics; in the first nine months of 2025, there have already been 75. Most perpetrators come from vulnerable groups with low education levels and incomes.

Dr Nikolay Branzalov, Chair of the BMA, stressed:
"Aggression against a doctor is not just an attack on an individual – it is a blow to the healthcare system and to every patient’s right to adequate care."

Health Minister Silvi Kirilov added:
"Violence against medical professionals – whether physical, verbal or psychological – is never a solution. Aggression does not heal; it undermines the very foundations of the healthcare system."

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, four individuals have been punished for attacks on medical professionals.

