БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Тестват Националната система за ранно предупреждение и...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MPs Welcomed Bulgaria’s Men’s National Volleyball Team with Applause in Parliament

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
живо депутатите приеха световните вицешампиони волейбол

MPs welcomed Bulgaria’s men’s national volleyball team and their coaching staff in the plenary hall on October 1.

The event was held in honour of the team’s silver medal win and their strong performance at the World Championship in the Philippines.

Photos by BTA

“Allow me to congratulate the national volleyball team, who secured one of the most prestigious places in the world rankings. For us, they are champions. Let us wish them that next year the gold will be in Sofia. We thank them for the joy they have given us,” said the Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova.

The MPs rose to their feet and welcomed Bulgaria’s men’s national volleyball team and their coaching staff with applause and a standing ovationon.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev presented honorary plaques to the players, the coaching staff, and the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation at a ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall at Dondukov the Presidency.

Yesterday, Bulgaria’s volleyball heroes were met at Istanbul Airport by a special delegation, which brought them home aboard the government aircraft.

The triumphant welcome continued on home soil, as the team travelled to an improvised stage in front of the St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in an open-top bus, cheered on by applause and chants of “Bulgarians, heroes!”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти (СТУДИО)
1
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски"...
69 са вече жертвите на земетресението във Филипините
2
69 са вече жертвите на земетресението във Филипините
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
3
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Бойко Борисов предлага незабавно да се закрие ИА "Автомобилна администрация"
4
Бойко Борисов предлага незабавно да се закрие ИА "Автомобилна...
Президентът Румен Радев връчи почетни плакети на националите по волейбол
5
Президентът Румен Радев връчи почетни плакети на националите по...
Изписаха от болницата 4-годишния Мартин, прегазен от АТВ в "Слънчев бряг"
6
Изписаха от болницата 4-годишния Мартин, прегазен от АТВ в...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
5
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
6
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...

More from: Bulgaria

President Radev Presented Honorary Plaques to Bulgaria’s National Volleyball Team
President Radev Presented Honorary Plaques to Bulgaria’s National Volleyball Team
Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office Investigates “Off-Plan” Property Scams Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office Investigates “Off-Plan” Property Scams
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Vice President Iliana Iotova: Our National Volleyball Team Has Rekindled the Spirit of Unity Vice President Iliana Iotova: Our National Volleyball Team Has Rekindled the Spirit of Unity
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
MFA: Two Bulgarians and a Palestinian National Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip MFA: Two Bulgarians and a Palestinian National Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
The Two 'Road Transport Administration' Employees Who Took Bribes from Robbie Williams' Crew Remanded in Custody The Two 'Road Transport Administration' Employees Who Took Bribes from Robbie Williams' Crew Remanded in Custody
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
National Early Warning System to Be Tested on October 1 National Early Warning System to Be Tested on October 1
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял тир в София (СНИМКИ)
Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял тир в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на Никола Бургазлиев е положителна за наркотици Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на Никола Бургазлиев е положителна за наркотици
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два дни (КАРТИ) Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два дни (КАРТИ)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
И депутатите приеха световните вицешампиони по волейбол И депутатите приеха световните вицешампиони по волейбол
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Общество
Президентът Румен Радев връчи почетни плакети на националите по...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Политически коментари в парламента за корупционния скандал в...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Експлозия в Мюнхен: Затвориха "Октоберфест"
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Слънце за последно днес – идват дъжд, мокър сняг и силен вятър
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ