MPs Welcomed Bulgaria’s Men’s National Volleyball Team with Applause in Parliament

MPs welcomed Bulgaria’s men’s national volleyball team and their coaching staff in the plenary hall on October 1.

The event was held in honour of the team’s silver medal win and their strong performance at the World Championship in the Philippines.

Photos by BTA

“Allow me to congratulate the national volleyball team, who secured one of the most prestigious places in the world rankings. For us, they are champions. Let us wish them that next year the gold will be in Sofia. We thank them for the joy they have given us,” said the Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova.

The MPs rose to their feet and welcomed Bulgaria’s men’s national volleyball team and their coaching staff with applause and a standing ovationon.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev presented honorary plaques to the players, the coaching staff, and the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation at a ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall at Dondukov the Presidency.

Yesterday, Bulgaria’s volleyball heroes were met at Istanbul Airport by a special delegation, which brought them home aboard the government aircraft.

The triumphant welcome continued on home soil, as the team travelled to an improvised stage in front of the St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in an open-top bus, cheered on by applause and chants of “Bulgarians, heroes!”