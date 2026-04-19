MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Commenting at the Polls: I Chose the State of the People

Today, Bulgarian citizens are choosing what kind of country they want to live in and to whom they will entrust responsibility for their future, said Delyan Peevski, the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms on April 19.

“I chose the state of the people, so that there is more statehood, prosperity and security for citizens,” he added.

photos by MRF

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and lead candidate in Blagoevgrad and Kardzhali cast his vote at 08:17 in the mountain village of Babyak, in the municipality of Belitsa, Blagoevgrad district, at the polling station in the renovated “Sts Cyril and Methodius” primary school.