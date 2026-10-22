MRF: Who Did Radev Arrest, and Who Is He Intimidating?

“High-profile police operations against three mayors from the DPS on three consecutive days — is this what Progressive Bulgaria and its Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, consider an election campaign?” the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) asked in a press release.

“Who is Radev arresting, and whom is he trying to intimidate? Is this a vendetta against MRF voters? Is it because the DPS has promised to expose the corruption schemes of Progressive Bulgaria and the ‘Radev–Koprinkov’ model? Or because DPS mayors have refused the shameful offers to support the ‘Radev–Koprinkov’ model in exchange for peace of mind and protection? Or is it because of the MRF’s criticism of the Radev government’s spineless foreign policy? The use of the police apparatus and security services betrays fear and panic over the failure of Radev’s administration. The protests are growing stronger by the day.”



- Mayor Erol Myumyun gives a statement at a local police station but is not detained

“Through its incompetence, Progressive Bulgaria has declared war on everyone: people struggling under the pressure of high prices; the most vulnerable — pensioners, children and the sick; trade unions; businesses; farmers; traders; bankers; students; young medical professionals; the administration and civil servants; and property and car owners.”

Radev will not be able to conceal his failure behind high-profile police operations, the DPS said in its press release to the media. Nor will he silence the opposition. “We will not be intimidated,” the party vowed.

- Criminal conspiracy and influence peddling: Charges brought against the mayors of Belitsa and Sungurlare