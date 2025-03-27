Myara poll: More than half of Bulgarians support the Idea of common European defence

The results of a poll conducted by the "Myara' polling agency shows that more than half of respondents support the idea of a common European defence - 59.1% approve of the European countries to build their own common defence, 35.7% are against and 5.2% are undecided.

However, there is no public sentiment for participation in a possible peacekeeping military mission in Ukraine: nearly 77% of Bulgarians disapprove of our involvement, just over 20% approve.

The data is based on an independent telephone survey conducted by "Myara" polling agnecy between March 14 and 18, 2025, among 801 Bulgarian adults.