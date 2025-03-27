БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Европрокуратурата отстрани временно Теодора Георгиева
Петима души са намушкани в центъра на Амстердам
Тото неволи: Срина се системата за подаване на онлайн фишове
Силата на киното срещу дрогата: БНТ 2 разгръща кампанията...
Задържаха петима за онлайн сексуална експлоатация на деца
Бебе почина след менингококова инфекция в София
"Опря нож в гърлото ми": Пред БНТ говори...
Затвориха "Дунав мост" при Русе заради ремонтни...
Myara poll: More than half of Bulgarians support the Idea of common European defence

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
The results of a poll conducted by the "Myara' polling agency shows that more than half of respondents support the idea of a common European defence - 59.1% approve of the European countries to build their own common defence, 35.7% are against and 5.2% are undecided.

However, there is no public sentiment for participation in a possible peacekeeping military mission in Ukraine: nearly 77% of Bulgarians disapprove of our involvement, just over 20% approve.

The data is based on an independent telephone survey conducted by "Myara" polling agnecy between March 14 and 18, 2025, among 801 Bulgarian adults.

