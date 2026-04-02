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Nadezhda Neynsky at Talks with Foreign Ministers: Bulgaria Backs Diplomatic Efforts to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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надежда нейнски външните министри българия подкрепя всички усилия отваряне ормузкия проток

Caretaker Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, confirmed to BNT that Bulgaria’s position at talks with foreign ministers invited by UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, was fully in support of all efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to free navigation, while making clear that Bulgaria would not support or participate in any use of force to achieve this goal.

    In search of options to unblock the Strait of Hormuz through diplomacy, Bulgaria is taking part in discussions convened by the British Prime Minister, involving 35 countries, on resolving shipping issues in the strait. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed to BNT that Bulgaria will firmly not take part in any military operation there.

    Bulgaria to Join Talks on Reopening the Strait of Hormuz but Will Not Take Part in Military Action

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