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Bulgaria to Join Talks on Reopening the Strait of Hormuz but Will Not Take Part in Military Action

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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скока енергийните цени шест държави готовност охраняват ормузкия проток

Bulgaria will take part in talks convened by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, involving 35 countries on resolving disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but will firmly not participate in any military operation there.

This was confirmed to BNT by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Participants in Thursday’s meeting — to be held via videoconference — will discuss ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The United Kingdom is leading the diplomatic initiative, with countries including France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and several Gulf states confirming their participation. The aim is to restore navigation through the strait, which handles around 20% of global oil shipments.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose to $105 per barrel following a speech by US President Donald Trump.

In his first address focused on the war involving Iran, lasting 19 minutes, he said key objectives were nearly achieved and called on Washington’s allies “to muster the courage” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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