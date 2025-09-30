БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
НА ЖИВО: Тържествената церемония на площад "Св....
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Световните вицешампиони са в Истанбул и очакват полета за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

National Early Warning System to Be Tested on October 1

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази

Sirens and the BG-ALERT system will be tested in several cities and regions across the country.

сирени
Снимка: BTA

The National Early Warning and Public Alert System will be tested from 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 1, the Ministry of Interior said on September 30.

The test of the National Early Warning System will take place in Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa and Stara Zagora, as well as in municipalities in Vidin, Pernik and Yambol districts, and in settlements within a 30 km zone around the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plan

Both the alarm and all-clear signals will sound, accompanied by voice announcements.

The BG-ALERT system will also send a test message to mobile phones nationwide (in Bulgarian and English). To receive it, the “Test Alerts” channel must be enabled in your device settings.

System tests are conducted twice a year – on the first working day of April and October. Their purpose is to check the equipment and train people to recognise the signals.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
1
Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
2
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по волейбол
3
БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по...
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
4
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни по волейбол
5
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни...
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел няма да я анексира
6
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
2
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
3
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
4
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
5
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
6
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...

More from: Bulgaria

Prosecutor’s Office Is Seeking Detention on Remand for the 'Automobile Administration' Employees Who Took Bribes from Robbie Williams’ Crew
Prosecutor’s Office Is Seeking Detention on Remand for the 'Automobile Administration' Employees Who Took Bribes from Robbie Williams’ Crew
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Kiselova: Euro, Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 2026 Budget Are Parliament’s Main Priorities This Autumn Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Kiselova: Euro, Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 2026 Budget Are Parliament’s Main Priorities This Autumn
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Two Men Found Dead in the Hold of a Ship at Burgas Port Two Men Found Dead in the Hold of a Ship at Burgas Port
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Delyan Peevski, MRF Leader, Calls for a “Decisive Battle for the State” Against “Sorosoids” Delyan Peevski, MRF Leader, Calls for a “Decisive Battle for the State” Against “Sorosoids”
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
EU Has Increased Exports of Pesticides Banned for Use Within Its Own Territory EU Has Increased Exports of Pesticides Banned for Use Within Its Own Territory
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти
НА ЖИВО: Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Национални отбори
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Спорт
Съдът оправда прокурор Константин Сулев по делото за обвиненията срещу Пепи Еврото Съдът оправда прокурор Константин Сулев по делото за обвиненията срещу Пепи Еврото
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Двама души са открити мъртви в трюма на кораб на бургаското пристанище
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков за казуса "Боташ": Договорът...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Планът за мир в Близкия изток - какво казаха световните лидери
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
По света
МВнР: Двама българи и палестинска гражданка са успешно евакуирани...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ