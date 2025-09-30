National Early Warning System to Be Tested on October 1

The National Early Warning and Public Alert System will be tested from 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 1, the Ministry of Interior said on September 30.

The test of the National Early Warning System will take place in Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa and Stara Zagora, as well as in municipalities in Vidin, Pernik and Yambol districts, and in settlements within a 30 km zone around the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plan

Both the alarm and all-clear signals will sound, accompanied by voice announcements.

The BG-ALERT system will also send a test message to mobile phones nationwide (in Bulgarian and English). To receive it, the “Test Alerts” channel must be enabled in your device settings.

System tests are conducted twice a year – on the first working day of April and October. Their purpose is to check the equipment and train people to recognise the signals.