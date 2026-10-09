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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

National Health Insurance Fund Identified over 1 Million Euros in Funds Improperly Received by Pharmacies

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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нзок установиха млн евро неоснователно получени суми аптеки
Снимка: BTA

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has identified more than €1 million in unjustified payments following inspections at 21 pharmacies across 12 districts, the Fund announced. The inspections were carried out with the participation of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Ministry of Interior’s Economic Police and representatives of the Ministry of Health.

The case concerns dispensed medicines for which the national medicinal product number does not match the product code (GTIN).

In connection with the irregularities identified and the sums received without legal grounds, additional technical information for 2025 has also been requested from Information Services.

The Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union and the marketing authorisation holders for the medicines are taking specific steps towards introducing real-time controls to prevent similar cases, the NHIF added.

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