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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

National Service for Protection Officer Charged; Prosecutors Seek His Remand in Custody

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повдигнаха обвинение гарда нсо искат постоянното задържане
Снимка: BTA

The Sofia Military District Prosecutor’s Office has charged an officer of the National Service for Protection (NSP) with an offence under Article 131, paragraph 1, item 2, subparagraph 1, subparagraphs 1 and 2, in conjunction with Article 129, paragraph 1, of the Penal Code.

The accused has been detained for up to 72 hours. The prosecution is expected to submit a request to the court for the imposition of pre-trial detention.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated in connection with an incident involving the NSP officer and a journalist from an online media outlet, which occurred in the afternoon of 22 October 2026 on Hristo Botev Boulevard in Sofia.

Initial investigative actions have been carried out. The injured party and witnesses to the incident have been questioned. To establish the facts of the case fully, further witnesses who observed relevant facts and circumstances are to be questioned, evidence is to be collected, video footage analysed, the necessary expert examinations commissioned, and all other required investigative actions undertaken.

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