Nearly 800 Motorbike Accidents Since the Start of the Year, 50 Killed and Over 500 Injured

Almost 800 motorbike-related accidents have been recorded since the beginning of the year, according to Interior Ministry data. The crashes have claimed nearly 50 lives, while more than 500 people have been injured. The figures raise questions about the causes behind the high number of incidents involving motorcyclists and whether current road safety measures and controls are sufficient.

As this year’s summer season draws to a close, the Interior Ministry reports a growing number of motorbike accidents across the country.

Georgi Barzakov, road safety expert at the Association of Qualified Motorists, explained:

"The main causes remain high speed and failure to adapt driving to road conditions. In many places, the top layer of asphalt does not provide proper grip for tyres, which causes motorbikes to slip…"

In recent years, bikers have also complained of increasingly intolerant behaviour from car drivers.

Barzakov added:

"Motorcyclists are often treated as if they are a nuisance to cars when filtering through traffic, even though the law permits it. When all these factors combine, the result is serious accidents involving motorbikes."

Veteran riders believe the state should tighten rules for young motorbike and ATV riders.

Nikolay Yanchev from Blagoevgrad Moto Club commented:

"In Bulgaria, no one can currently force these young riders to wear even a simple helmet — a helmet that could save their life. My own son was injured while riding without one. But if there were serious penalties for failing to wear a helmet, that would be a decisive factor."

Following amendments to the Road Traffic Act, motorbike riders caught without a helmet face a fine of 100 leva and the loss of 10 licence points. However, both motorcyclists and road safety experts argue that the fine should be significantly increased.