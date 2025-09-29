БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Сняг до края на седмицата - вижте къде
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Вот "за" Европа: Проевропейската партия на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Nearly 800 Motorbike Accidents Since the Start of the Year, 50 Killed and Over 500 Injured

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
EN
Запази

Experts and motorists push for tougher penalties and better controls

почит загиналите мотористи призив толерантност отправиха бургас видео

Almost 800 motorbike-related accidents have been recorded since the beginning of the year, according to Interior Ministry data. The crashes have claimed nearly 50 lives, while more than 500 people have been injured. The figures raise questions about the causes behind the high number of incidents involving motorcyclists and whether current road safety measures and controls are sufficient.

As this year’s summer season draws to a close, the Interior Ministry reports a growing number of motorbike accidents across the country.

Georgi Barzakov, road safety expert at the Association of Qualified Motorists, explained:
"The main causes remain high speed and failure to adapt driving to road conditions. In many places, the top layer of asphalt does not provide proper grip for tyres, which causes motorbikes to slip…"

In recent years, bikers have also complained of increasingly intolerant behaviour from car drivers.

Barzakov added:
"Motorcyclists are often treated as if they are a nuisance to cars when filtering through traffic, even though the law permits it. When all these factors combine, the result is serious accidents involving motorbikes."

Veteran riders believe the state should tighten rules for young motorbike and ATV riders.

Nikolay Yanchev from Blagoevgrad Moto Club commented:
"In Bulgaria, no one can currently force these young riders to wear even a simple helmet — a helmet that could save their life. My own son was injured while riding without one. But if there were serious penalties for failing to wear a helmet, that would be a decisive factor."

Following amendments to the Road Traffic Act, motorbike riders caught without a helmet face a fine of 100 leva and the loss of 10 licence points. However, both motorcyclists and road safety experts argue that the fine should be significantly increased.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
1
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
2
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на...
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е вследствие на дългото време нищо правене
3
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за концерта на Роби Уилямс
4
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за...
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
5
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон Николови към успеха на световния шампионат
6
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
3
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
4
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
5
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
6
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...

More from: Bulgaria

Brutal Murder of a 62-Year-Old Woman in Peshtera
Brutal Murder of a 62-Year-Old Woman in Peshtera
Veliko Tarnovo Assured: No Water Rationing Planned Veliko Tarnovo Assured: No Water Rationing Planned
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Transport Ministry Sacks Officials Who Demanded Bribes from Robbie Williams Concert Truck Drivers Transport Ministry Sacks Officials Who Demanded Bribes from Robbie Williams Concert Truck Drivers
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Employees of Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” Arrested for Alleged Bribery Attempt Involving Robbie Williams Concert Trucks Employees of Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” Arrested for Alleged Bribery Attempt Involving Robbie Williams Concert Trucks
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
October Forecast: From Snow to 30°C Heat October Forecast: From Snow to 30°C Heat
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Strategic Partnership Between Bulgaria and the United States Is Key to Advancing Bilateral Relations, Says PM Rosen Zhelyazkov in Meeting with US President Donald Trump Strategic Partnership Between Bulgaria and the United States Is Key to Advancing Bilateral Relations, Says PM Rosen Zhelyazkov in Meeting with US President Donald Trump
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

400 лева и 300 евро за „пътя към сцената“ – арест за инспектори, изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс
400 лева и 300 евро за „пътя към сцената“ – арест...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
България очаква своите герои: Прибират се националите по волейбол след триумфа на Световното България очаква своите герои: Прибират се националите по волейбол след триумфа на Световното
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Общество
От сняг до 30-градусови жеги: Какво време ни очаква през октомври? От сняг до 30-градусови жеги: Какво време ни очаква през октомври?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Времето
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Спорт
Цената на потребителската кошница остава 97 лева
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ