New 10-km Section of Hemus Motorway Opens Between Boaza and Dermantsi Interchanges

A new 10-kilometre section of the Hemus Motorway, between the Boaza and Dermantsi interchanges, has been officially opened. The stretch, part of Lot 1, cost 300 million BGN to build and is currently open to vehicles weighing up to 12 tonnes.

The Regional Development Minister once again pledged that the motorway would be fully completed by the beginning of 2030 at the latest.

Drivers welcomed the news of the new section of the Hemus Motorway with enthusiasm.

Petko Mihaylov, driver: “It’s great — the motorway is perfect. I’ve just driven along it and I really like it, very good.”

Others, however, were more critical.

Iva Gavrailova: “I personally drive in the right-hand lane, and I would say that it’s less well maintained.”

Greta, who often travels to Serbia, compared the roads there to those in Bulgaria.

“In Serbia, the motorway is amazing — you can travel comfortably without worry. Here, though, every so often the car starts bouncing, which isn’t pleasant,” said Greta Grigorova.

According to Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov, the newly opened section will ease traffic congestion in the region.

“What’s happening today is very symbolic for everyone in Northern Bulgaria, because without Hemus, the region has no future. The opening of this section will significantly ease travel towards Pleven and Ruse,” said Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov highlighted the role of the new 10 km stretch in improving road safety.

“Today’s opening not only provides convenience for citizens but also creates a safer environment, as it diverts traffic away from some of the most dangerous sections in the country,” Zafirov noted.

Government officials expressed regret over the delays in the motorway’s construction. “By now, the motorway should have been fully completed, allowing travel all the way to Varna. My compliments to the Ministry for issuing several new construction permits along the section between Veliko Tarnovo and Targovishte,” said Nikolay Nenkov, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Development.

An additional 3 kilometres of the motorway towards Varna are expected to open in early November. According to the Ministry’s timetable, Hemus Motorway should be fully completed by the end of 2029 or early 2030.