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New Cases of Measles Reported in Vratsa and Pleven Districts

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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Seven new cases of measles have been registered in the districts of Vratsa and Pleven, the Ministry of Health has announced on its website. This brings the total number of measles cases in the country to 80, based on data compiled as of 6 April.

Measles is an acute infectious disease characterised by general intoxication, inflammation of the upper respiratory tract, a distinctive skin rash and frequent complications, according to the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate. The virus is transmitted through the air when infected individuals speak, breathe, sneeze, cough or cry.

Infection typically occurs through close contact at a distance of one to two metres, particularly in enclosed spaces such as public transport and schools. The virus enters the body through the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract and the conjunctiva. The incubation period averages between 12 and 14 days.

In Bulgaria, vaccination against measles is mandatory and is administered at 13 months of age and again at 12 years.

Earlier this week, caretaker Health Minister Associate Professor Mihail Okoliyski said that in the Vratsa and Pleven districts, hospital capacity is already nearly full due to patients hospitalised with measles.

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