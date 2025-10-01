Nine Injured in a Crash between a Minibus and a Parked Truck in Sofia (PHOTOS)

Nine people were injured in a crash between minibus and a parked lorry in Sofia.

The incident occurred around 14:00 on Iliantsi Boulevard in the capital on October 1.

According to Sofia Police, a passenger minibus collided with a parked lorry. The causes of the accident are under investigation.

Emergency services reported that four ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene. Paramedics provided assistance to nine injured people, all passengers in the minibus, which was carrying workers.

The driver of the minibus sustained the most serious injuries, along with two other passengers who were transported to hospital.

photos by Victor Borissov, BNT