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Nitrates and Chromium Above Limits Found in Drinking Water in Six Settlements in Veliko Tarnovo Region

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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Снимка: BGNES/archive

Nitrates and chromium above permitted levels have been detected by health authorities in the drinking water of six settlements in Veliko Tarnovo District during the first quarter of the year. Ten per cent of drinking water samples tested by the Regional Health Inspectorate showed deviations from chemical standards, while no breaches were found in microbiological indicators.

Monitoring data from the inspectorate indicate that deviations of health significance were recorded in nitrate levels in the villages of Nikyupe, Daskot, Patresh and Gorna Lipnitsa.

These villages are under water supply restrictions, along with a further 13 settlements in the Veliko Tarnovo region. Elevated chromium levels were identified in the drinking water of the villages of Sovata and Dragomirovo, Svishtov municipality.

Increased turbidity was reported in the village of Golemanite.

As a result of the identified deviations, four orders have been issued to Yovkovtsi Water Supply and Sewerage Company to strengthen turbidity control, ensure the provision of safe drinking water in Golemanite, and carry out repairs to water supply facilities in the Svishtov municipality.

Source: BNR

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