БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Сняг до края на седмицата - вижте къде
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Вот "за" Европа: Проевропейската партия на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

October Forecast: From Snow to 30°C Heat

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази
сняг градусови жеги време очаква октомври
Снимка: Tatyana Dobrolyubova/archive

In October, the average monthly temperature is expected to be around the seasonal norm: between 11°C and 15°C in the lowlands, 10°C and 13°C in the high fields, and 0°C to 7°C in the mountain regions. The highest temperatures during the month will range between 25°C and 30°C, while the lowest will be between –3°C and 2°C, slightly higher in the eastern parts of the country.

The total monthly precipitation will be around or above the norm: between 40 and 70 l/sq.m. for most of the country, and 50 to 100 l/sq.m. in the south-eastern regions.

During the first ten days of October, atmospheric dynamics will be heightened. Most days will be predominantly cloudy. Between 2 and 5 October, as well as towards the end of the period, Mediterranean cyclones passing south of the country will create conditions for rainfall. In many areas, the rainfall is expected to be significant. Temperatures during this period will be near or below the usual values.

For most of the second and third ten-day periods, the weather will be shaped by anticyclonic circulation. Temperatures will gradually rise and approach the climatic norms. In clearer conditions, minimum temperatures in many parts of the country will fall to around or below 0°C, with frost expected. Sunny weather will prevail, though in lowland and valley areas, morning fog or low cloud cover may occur. Around 15, 20, and towards the end of October, passing atmospheric fronts may bring light showers and a temporary drop in temperatures.

Astronomical information:
At the beginning of the month, the Sun in Sofia will rise at 07:24 and set at 19:08, with a day length of 11 hours and 44 minutes. By the end of the month, sunrise will be at 06:59 and sunset at 17:21, giving a day length of 10 hours and 22 minutes.

The phases of the Moon during the month are as follows:

7 October – full moon
13 October – last quarter
21 October – new moon
29 October – first quarter

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
1
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
2
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на...
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е вследствие на дългото време нищо правене
3
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
България завоюва сребърните медали от световното първенство по волейбол
4
България завоюва сребърните медали от световното първенство по...
Владо Николов: Обещавам повече да не ги наричам деца, те са достойни мъже на България
5
Владо Николов: Обещавам повече да не ги наричам деца, те са...
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за концерта на Роби Уилямс
6
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
3
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
4
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
5
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
6
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...

More from: Bulgaria

Transport Ministry Sacks Officials Who Demanded Bribes from Robbie Williams Concert Truck Drivers
Transport Ministry Sacks Officials Who Demanded Bribes from Robbie Williams Concert Truck Drivers
Employees of Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” Arrested for Alleged Bribery Attempt Involving Robbie Williams Concert Trucks Employees of Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” Arrested for Alleged Bribery Attempt Involving Robbie Williams Concert Trucks
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Strategic Partnership Between Bulgaria and the United States Is Key to Advancing Bilateral Relations, Says PM Rosen Zhelyazkov in Meeting with US President Donald Trump Strategic Partnership Between Bulgaria and the United States Is Key to Advancing Bilateral Relations, Says PM Rosen Zhelyazkov in Meeting with US President Donald Trump
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov at the UN General Assembly: Russian Aggression Against Ukraine is a Global Threat PM Rosen Zhelyazkov at the UN General Assembly: Russian Aggression Against Ukraine is a Global Threat
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Main Points from Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's Address to the UN General Assembly Main Points from Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's Address to the UN General Assembly
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Will Address the UN General Assembly Tonight Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Will Address the UN General Assembly Tonight
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Водещи новини

400 лева и 300 евро за „пътя към сцената“ – арест за инспектори, изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс
400 лева и 300 евро за „пътя към сцената“ – арест...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
България очаква своите герои: Прибират се националите по волейбол след триумфа на Световното България очаква своите герои: Прибират се националите по волейбол след триумфа на Световното
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Общество
От сняг до 30-градусови жеги: Какво време ни очаква през октомври? От сняг до 30-градусови жеги: Какво време ни очаква през октомври?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Времето
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Спорт
Цената на потребителската кошница остава 97 лева
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ