October Forecast: From Snow to 30°C Heat

In October, the average monthly temperature is expected to be around the seasonal norm: between 11°C and 15°C in the lowlands, 10°C and 13°C in the high fields, and 0°C to 7°C in the mountain regions. The highest temperatures during the month will range between 25°C and 30°C, while the lowest will be between –3°C and 2°C, slightly higher in the eastern parts of the country.

The total monthly precipitation will be around or above the norm: between 40 and 70 l/sq.m. for most of the country, and 50 to 100 l/sq.m. in the south-eastern regions.

During the first ten days of October, atmospheric dynamics will be heightened. Most days will be predominantly cloudy. Between 2 and 5 October, as well as towards the end of the period, Mediterranean cyclones passing south of the country will create conditions for rainfall. In many areas, the rainfall is expected to be significant. Temperatures during this period will be near or below the usual values.

For most of the second and third ten-day periods, the weather will be shaped by anticyclonic circulation. Temperatures will gradually rise and approach the climatic norms. In clearer conditions, minimum temperatures in many parts of the country will fall to around or below 0°C, with frost expected. Sunny weather will prevail, though in lowland and valley areas, morning fog or low cloud cover may occur. Around 15, 20, and towards the end of October, passing atmospheric fronts may bring light showers and a temporary drop in temperatures.

Astronomical information:

At the beginning of the month, the Sun in Sofia will rise at 07:24 and set at 19:08, with a day length of 11 hours and 44 minutes. By the end of the month, sunrise will be at 06:59 and sunset at 17:21, giving a day length of 10 hours and 22 minutes.

The phases of the Moon during the month are as follows:

7 October – full moon

13 October – last quarter

21 October – new moon

29 October – first quarter