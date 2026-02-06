БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University

страната стане член оиср

Bulgaria has the opportunity to complete all planned reforms by the end of the year, bringing the country closer to the standards of member states in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This was announced by the OECD Secretary-General during a lecture to students at Sofia University. However, he noted that it is difficult to predict when Bulgaria might become a full member, as the country still has many recommendations to implement.

The OECD Secretary-General urged Bulgarian MPs not to waste time and to work on improving the country’s economic and social environment.

“OECD membership is the next major economic and political goal,” said outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary-General, added:
“I encourage parliament to accelerate work on the necessary legislation over the next two months, before the country’s elections, in order to bring Bulgaria closer to OECD standards.”

Bulgaria has been seeking membership in the organisation for nine years, with intensified efforts since 2022, when it received an invitation contingent on completing specific reforms. The country had been expected to join the so-called “club of wealthy nations” in 2025. When asked by students about the expected accession date, Cormann replied…

Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary-General, said:
“The answer is not so simple. There is a whole spectrum of activities you need to carry out, a commitment to implement the best practices and policies aligned with OECD countries. Don’t think there is a single magic button you can press — there are many buttons, and all of them must be pressed.”

An OECD report also highlights that Bulgaria continues to have the highest proportion of elderly people living in poverty.

The organisation advises Bulgaria to reduce corruption, bring the grey economy to light, and maintain strict fiscal discipline.

Georg Georgiev, caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, said:
“Only united efforts can bring us the benefits we seek. Better policies mean better education, more efficient administration, clearer rules, and, of course, greater trust in state institutions.”

The outgoing foreign minister expressed hope that the next regular government will continue work on Bulgaria’s accession to the OECD.

