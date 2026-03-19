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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ombudsman Calls National Meeting Over High Electricity Bills

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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The reason for this are the hundreds of signals of people from the country, which come to the Ombudsman's institution

омбудсманът скрити камери училищни тоалетни биха били тежко нарушение правата децата
Снимка: Archive/BTA

The Ombudsman, Velislava Delcheva, will host a meeting on Friday focused on “Measures for Effective Protection of Electricity Consumers”, her office said on March 19.

The move follows hundreds of complaints received from across the country regarding high electricity bills. Delcheva has already referred the matter to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Energy, calling for an investigation and the necessary steps to safeguard citizens.

    Despite more than 6,800 complaints about high electricity bills, no irregularities have so far been identified.

    The aim of the meeting is to discuss specific measures to ensure transparency, fairness, and effective protection of the rights of electricity consumers.

      The discussion will be attended by the caretaker Ministers of Energy, Traycho Traykov, of Economy and Industry Irina Shtonova, Chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Plamen Mladenovski, Chair of the Consumer Protection Commission Alexander Kolyachev, as well as representatives of electricity distribution companies, the Bulgarian National Association “Active Consumers”, and the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria.

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