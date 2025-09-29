On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers

In Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary, mortality from strokes and heart attacks is among the highest in Europe. Key contributing factors include excess weight, smoking, and stress. On World Heart Day, cardiologists launched a campaign aimed at reducing smoking among schoolchildren and expectant mothers.

Maria and Yana are 12th-grade students at the Ninth French Language High School in Sofia. Neither has tried energy drinks nor smoked cigarettes.

"Especially regarding smoking, I’ve always thought about how it could affect my body. As for energy drinks, I consider how they might impact my heart and overall circulatory system," says Yana Peeva, a student at 9 FEG “Alphonse de Lamartine.”

"I believe there are far too many unnecessary harmful side effects that we can avoid," adds Maria Prangova, also a student at 9 FEG “Alphonse de Lamartine.”

Cardiologist Taner Sahin visited the classroom to explain to students the dangers of smoking and tobacco products.

"There are 7,000 active substances proven to be in cigarette smoke. Seventy of them are known carcinogens. When we are exposed to all this for 18 hours a day and smoke 20 cigarettes, it’s like a ‘Chernobyl’ exploding in our lungs."

Tobacco smoke causes atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes, often fatal. Stress, energy drink consumption, and obesity also contribute to cardiovascular disease. Many people seek medical help too late.

"I have patients who boast that at 60 years old, they are visiting a doctor for the first time, which is not commendable. It’s better to pay attention to your health before problems arise," comments the cardiologist. "As our speaker today said, the best treatment is prevention. It’s important to understand the consequences of our actions on our health," notes Maria Prangova.

For pregnant women, smoking poses risks both to their own cardiovascular health and to the baby.

"Pregnant women who smoke increase the likelihood of early allergies in their children after birth. Cardiovascular incidents are also more common in these children, even up to 18 years of age," explains Associate Professor Krasimira Hristova, cardiologist.

Desislava is a smoker who, through significant effort and willpower, limited her cigarette consumption during pregnancy.

"My child’s health is my top priority. Both infants and older children should not be exposed to tobacco smoke, whether in public places or at home."

Desislava hopes that future mothers will have better access to reliable information about the effects of smoking during pregnancy. On World Heart Day, cardiologists urged everyone: