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One Killed in Crash on Hainboaz Pass, Road Closed to Traffic

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Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
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One person has died in a collision on the Hainboaz mountain pass in Bulgaria.

Two cars were involved in the accident, which occurred shortly before the summit on April 8. A woman and a child travelling in the vehicle of the deceased driver have been taken to the emergency department for medical examination.

The pass is currently closed to traffic. Light vehicles are being diverted via the Shipka Pass, while heavy goods vehicles are being held and asked to wait.

***

The Pass of the Republic is a mountain pass in the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in Bulgaria. It connects Veliko Tarnovo and Gurkovo.

It is also known as Hainboaz Pass.

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