Online Scams: Fake Police Officers Threaten Legal Action for Cybercrimes, Demand €8,500 Fine

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази

The emails allege that charges have been brought against the recipient, including paedophilia and child pornography

The Ministry of the Interior has issued a warning about a new online scam impersonating the General Directorate “National Police” (GDNP) and Europol.

Fake emails with the subject line “Court Proceedings” are being circulated online. The fraudsters pose as officials of the Ministry of the Interior and Europol, using the institutions’ logos, the police insignia, and even the signature of a former Director of the National Police Directorate.

The messages claim that the recipient is being charged with cybercrimes, including paedophilia and child pornography.

The scammers demand a payment of €8,500 to have the so-called “case terminated” and allegedly “sensitive information deleted.”

They also cite non-existent laws, claiming that refusal to cooperate could lead to imprisonment and a fine of up to €420,000.

In addition, the emails threaten that the case will be publicly disclosed “as a warning”.

The aim of the scheme is to instil fear and guilt, prompting victims to act impulsively and transfer the requested amount.

The General Directorate “National Police” warns: this is a scam!
Do not respond, do not transfer money, and do not open any attachments.

“Always verify the sender and the email domain carefully. Genuine institutions never send such messages or demand payments online. Stay alert! Share this information to help protect your friends and relatives from similar cyber scams,”
urged the Ministry of the Interior.

