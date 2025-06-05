БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Operation "Astia": Europol and Bulgarian Authorities Disrupt Major Migrant Smuggling Network (Photos)

операция астия европол българските служби разбиха мащабна група трафик мигранти снимки
Снимка: BGNES

A criminal network smuggling mainly Syrian migrants from Türkiye to Western Europe has been taken down following a coordinated action led by the Bulgarian authorities and supported by Europol.

People were being transported through Bulgaria to Western Europe and the UK.

Migrants paid EUR €5,000 to €18,000 for the illegal passage.

The operation, codenamed "Astia", led to the arrest of 18 individuals of various nationalities following coordinated raids in six Bulgarian cities.

While under surveillance, the group was observed smuggling 17 separate groups of migrants using various vehicles, including vans, trucks, camper vans, and even car transporters with specially built hidden compartments.

Chief Commissioner Stoyan Mandazhiyev, Deputy Director of DG Border Police: “The price migrants paid ranged from €5,000 to €18,000. Notably, we are observing an increase in prices for this type of so-called 'service.' This is due to the increasing difficulty of crossing borders illegally.”

Among those detained is a woman with a specific role.

Hristo Kolev, District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas: “The group used forged documents—driving licenses and vehicle ownership documents—to pass through border controls. Her role was to produce and supply these fake documents to the drivers. In doing so, they sought to conceal their true identities."

The woman’s relatives have denied the allegations:

"It’s not true."
BNT reporter: "What did she do for a living?"
Relative: "She worked at a casino. I have nothing more to say."

Seven more suspects have been formally charged and appeared in court today. A Syrian national believed to be in hiding in Turkey has been charged in absentia. International services continue to search for him.

Marian Beldev, Head of the “Illegal Migration” Department at the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP):“Information exchange with neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe is facilitated via the so-called SNI - Seconded National Expert. These are Bulgarian officers seconded to Europol, enabling real-time data sharing.”

While authorities have not yet disclosed the ringleader’s identity, investigators say this is the first time such a high level of the migrant smuggling hierarchy has been reached in the efforts to combat illegal migration networks.

photos by BGNES

