Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Comments on the 'Petrohan' Case

According to him, the presumption of innocence applies even to the deceased. Politicising the issue runs counter to the principle that Bulgaria is a state governed by the rule of law.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on February 12 commented publicly for the first time on the “Petrohan” case, describing it as a “major national tragedy”.

He made the remarks after attending an informal meeting of European Union leaders.

“I would say that this is a major national tragedy, because it affects everyone,” Zhelyazkov said. “It concerns us all, yet we are unable to answer complex socio-psychological questions. We must not allow the immediacy of current affairs, the election campaign or the political debate to politicise this issue.”

He added that the victims and their families have the right to have their honour and dignity preserved, and that even those who are no longer alive are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

“What is important in this situation is to gather evidence on all relevant facts, and only then to make the proper legal qualifications, to determine whether there is criminal liability, who bears responsibility and what the punishment should be,” the outgoing prime minister said.

Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut

