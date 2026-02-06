Over 267,000 Signatures Deemed Valid for Referendum on the Lev, Says “Doyran 2025”

The civic association Doyran 2025 announced today that, according to a verification by Bulgaria’s Civil Registration and Administrative Services (GRAO), 267,484 of the more than 300,000 signatures it collected in support of a referendum on the lev are valid. Only about 11% of the signatures were rejected due to incorrect data or addresses.

The association, led by Rumyana Chenalova, submitted the signatures to the National Assembly with the aim of triggering a national referendum containing eight questions. Among them are whether Bulgaria should terminate its membership in the eurozone and retain the Bulgarian lev as its national currency, as well as whether the country should leave the European Union.

Chenalova explained the next steps in the process. The National Assembly must now decide whether all eight questions are admissible or only some of them. Any decision declaring certain questions inadmissible can be appealed before the Constitutional Court. If the process moves forward, the president will then be required to set a date for holding the referendum.