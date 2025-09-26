БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Държавите от източния фланг на ЕС постигнаха съгласие за...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Fails to Reach Quorum for Third Consecutive Day, Sparking Heated Exchanges Between Ruling and Opposition Parties

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.
EN
Запази
живо парламентът трети пореден ден събра кворум
Снимка: BTA

For the third day in a row, the Bulgarian National Assembly failed to reach a quorum, triggering sharp exchanges in the parliamentary corridors between the government and opposition. GERB leader Boyko Borissov also responded indirectly to President Rumen Radev’s recent comments about GERB.

The failure to hold a productive plenary week is largely due to numerous international parliamentary delegations, with members of the ruling majority abroad. This drew strong criticism from the opposition, who accused the government of derailing the legislative agenda.

Borissov addressed, in absentia, the scathing remarks made by President Radev regarding him, GERB, and the other parties supporting the government. Meanwhile, the “Vazrazhdane” party was unable to secure the additional five signatures required to submit a new no-confidence motion, blaming the “MECH” MPs for the shortfall.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the National Assembly:
"111 MPs were registered; there is no quorum. Today’s plenary session will not be opened. The next regular session is scheduled for 1 October at 9:00 a.m."

The failed quorum prompted further exchanges between government and opposition representatives.

Tsoncho Ganev, Deputy Chair of Vazrazhdane:
"This parliament is dysfunctional. It achieves nothing constructive. Even when there was a quorum over the past three weeks, sessions ran only from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., and at its peak until noon. The only laws passed further dismantle the postal service and BDZ (Bulgarian Railways). This parliament lacks the majority to ensure a quorum, which is the majority’s responsibility. Therefore, this parliament must go, and we should move to elections."

Radostin Vasilev, Chair of MECH party (Morality, Unity, Honour):
"31 members of the ruling majority are on official trips. Imagine that: out of 140, 31 are away. There will be no quorum until they return. Once back, we need to address the 'Rosen Zhelyazkov waterfall,' the five prime ministers, and the water crisis. They are waiting for rain.

Boyko Borissov, GERB Leader:
"They are not coming to work—what can I do? Our MPs are in Japan, France, and the US. When will they return? Today."

Asked if there was a risk of early elections, Borissov said:

"Every day there is a risk. From day one, I have said this is the most unstable government because it was formed solely due to the crisis left after eight snap elections, a heavy catastrophe brought about by Radev and his circle."

Borissov did not spare criticism of the President on the occasion of his yesterday's qualifications on GERB and the ruling majority:

"And now he thinks about me, while I could talk far more about the "Koprinka" road ("Silk Road" - play in words with the name of the President's Domestic Policy Secretary Nikolay Koprinkov, allegedly involved in corruption through public procurement). A head of State should not speak like that. If you are a party leader, and and at the level of Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh), Velichie and their rhetoric, you can say whatever you want to. He uses every opportunity to speak only against the government. Nothing new there. And what did he say about 'Botas'? Do we take the BGN 1.05 million today that goes to Turkiye from Bulgarian teachers or doctors?

Borissov warned of potential complications with gas supplies after 1 January, when Europe halts all Russian gas imports, calling the 'Botash' agreement a potential obstacle in negotiations with Turkey:

"Countries must now negotiate long-term LNG contracts. The 'Botas' deal weighs on us like a millstone. Instead of cooperating with Turkey, we go there preemptively, hand tied, because they have agreed to transport as much gas as they want through 'Botas,' at $9.50."

Photos by BTA

He also addressed the opposition:

"So many crucial issues need resolving in the coming months. From a completely failed Recovery Plan, we are trying to bring a few billion into the country. Otherwise, we could just throw accusations every day—it’s the easiest thing. Anyone with an allegation about ministers being pressured over public contracts… or customs issues—now they are unhappy."

Meanwhile, Vazrazhdane announced that they still lack five signatures to submit a new no-confidence motion over the water crisis, blaming MECH for not supporting them. Other opposition parties also declined to sign the request.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
1
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на...
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия – ще бъдем безкомпромисни", заяви директорката
2
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия...
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева
3
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора...
Българка е осъдена на три години затвор в Русия
4
Българка е осъдена на три години затвор в Русия
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски от К2
5
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски...
Картите за градския транспорт влизат в дигиталните портфейли на телефоните
6
Картите за градския транспорт влизат в дигиталните портфейли на...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
5
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
6
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале

More from: Politics

President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
GERB Leader Borissov on President's Criticism: Bad Manners – a Head of State Should Not Speak Like That GERB Leader Borissov on President's Criticism: Bad Manners – a Head of State Should Not Speak Like That
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria” PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria”
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
'For a Free Bulgaria': Protest Takes Place in Front of 'MRF – New Beginning' Headquarters 'For a Free Bulgaria': Protest Takes Place in Front of 'MRF – New Beginning' Headquarters
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Will Not Be Suspended, Assures Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev Funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Will Not Be Suspended, Assures Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Vice President on the Case Against the Mayor of Varna: It Can Now Be Considered a Political Process Vice President on the Case Against the Mayor of Varna: It Can Now Be Considered a Political Process
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Държавите от източния фланг на ЕС постигнаха съгласие за изграждането на стена срещу дронове
Държавите от източния фланг на ЕС постигнаха съгласие за...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Водният режим в Плевен остава, екоминистърът с критики към ВиК Водният режим в Плевен остава, екоминистърът с критики към ВиК
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
АПИ призова шофьорите да си предвидят повече време за пътуване по "Тракия" заради ремонтите АПИ призова шофьорите да си предвидят повече време за пътуване по "Тракия" заради ремонтите
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
"С канче се поливаме": Брезник остава "жаден", докога? "С канче се поливаме": Брезник остава "жаден", докога?
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: Изглежда имаме сделка за Газа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
По света
"Не идват на работа": Трети ден парламентът е блокиран от...
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
У нас
Белене – място на памет и уроци за Европа
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Страх от дронове в Дания: Засилват сигурността около обекти от...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ