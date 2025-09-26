Parliament Fails to Reach Quorum for Third Consecutive Day, Sparking Heated Exchanges Between Ruling and Opposition Parties

For the third day in a row, the Bulgarian National Assembly failed to reach a quorum, triggering sharp exchanges in the parliamentary corridors between the government and opposition. GERB leader Boyko Borissov also responded indirectly to President Rumen Radev’s recent comments about GERB.

The failure to hold a productive plenary week is largely due to numerous international parliamentary delegations, with members of the ruling majority abroad. This drew strong criticism from the opposition, who accused the government of derailing the legislative agenda.

Borissov addressed, in absentia, the scathing remarks made by President Radev regarding him, GERB, and the other parties supporting the government. Meanwhile, the “Vazrazhdane” party was unable to secure the additional five signatures required to submit a new no-confidence motion, blaming the “MECH” MPs for the shortfall.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the National Assembly:

"111 MPs were registered; there is no quorum. Today’s plenary session will not be opened. The next regular session is scheduled for 1 October at 9:00 a.m."

The failed quorum prompted further exchanges between government and opposition representatives.

Tsoncho Ganev, Deputy Chair of Vazrazhdane:

"This parliament is dysfunctional. It achieves nothing constructive. Even when there was a quorum over the past three weeks, sessions ran only from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., and at its peak until noon. The only laws passed further dismantle the postal service and BDZ (Bulgarian Railways). This parliament lacks the majority to ensure a quorum, which is the majority’s responsibility. Therefore, this parliament must go, and we should move to elections."

Radostin Vasilev, Chair of MECH party (Morality, Unity, Honour):

"31 members of the ruling majority are on official trips. Imagine that: out of 140, 31 are away. There will be no quorum until they return. Once back, we need to address the 'Rosen Zhelyazkov waterfall,' the five prime ministers, and the water crisis. They are waiting for rain.

Boyko Borissov, GERB Leader:

"They are not coming to work—what can I do? Our MPs are in Japan, France, and the US. When will they return? Today."

Asked if there was a risk of early elections, Borissov said:

"Every day there is a risk. From day one, I have said this is the most unstable government because it was formed solely due to the crisis left after eight snap elections, a heavy catastrophe brought about by Radev and his circle."

Borissov did not spare criticism of the President on the occasion of his yesterday's qualifications on GERB and the ruling majority:

"And now he thinks about me, while I could talk far more about the "Koprinka" road ("Silk Road" - play in words with the name of the President's Domestic Policy Secretary Nikolay Koprinkov, allegedly involved in corruption through public procurement). A head of State should not speak like that. If you are a party leader, and and at the level of Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh), Velichie and their rhetoric, you can say whatever you want to. He uses every opportunity to speak only against the government. Nothing new there. And what did he say about 'Botas'? Do we take the BGN 1.05 million today that goes to Turkiye from Bulgarian teachers or doctors?

Borissov warned of potential complications with gas supplies after 1 January, when Europe halts all Russian gas imports, calling the 'Botash' agreement a potential obstacle in negotiations with Turkey:

"Countries must now negotiate long-term LNG contracts. The 'Botas' deal weighs on us like a millstone. Instead of cooperating with Turkey, we go there preemptively, hand tied, because they have agreed to transport as much gas as they want through 'Botas,' at $9.50."

He also addressed the opposition:

"So many crucial issues need resolving in the coming months. From a completely failed Recovery Plan, we are trying to bring a few billion into the country. Otherwise, we could just throw accusations every day—it’s the easiest thing. Anyone with an allegation about ministers being pressured over public contracts… or customs issues—now they are unhappy."

Meanwhile, Vazrazhdane announced that they still lack five signatures to submit a new no-confidence motion over the water crisis, blaming MECH for not supporting them. Other opposition parties also declined to sign the request.