Partial State of Emergency Declared in Parts of Burgas Due to Flooding

A partial state of emergency was declared in several districts of the coastal city of Burgas on October 3, where a crisis management task force has convened. This morning, much of the city’s streets and boulevards were flooded, with numerous vehicles stranded in different areas.

The BG-ALERT early warning system was activated early today due to flooded roads, strong winds and heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to avoid travelling until the situation gets back to normal.

Electricity infrastructure has also been affected, with teams still working to restore supply. Earlier, the town of Sozopol was left without power. According to the regional governor of Burgas, no roads from the national road network are currently closed.

In the area of Chernitsite, near the village of Marinka, conditions remain extremely severe, with water levels exceeding one metre. The bridge leading to the area has been flooded, leaving two families stranded. Emergency teams are on their way to carry out evacuations.

The emergency measure covers the areas of Burgas, the Fishermen’s Settlement, Marinka, and the villa zone of Chernitsite, where the bridge has collapsed, cutting off access. Rainfall levels reached 186 l/m² in the Kraimorie district and 117 l/m² near the Fishermen’s Settlement.

A non-school day has been declared for pupils at the school in the Pobeda neighbourhood. Traffic from the Meden Rudnik residential complex towards central Burgas has been disrupted due to abandoned vehicles. Access by land to the Kraimorie fishing harbour has been cut off, with five boats overturned. Vehicle movement in the areas of the Fishermen’s Settlement and Chernitsite is restricted.

The partial state of emergency will remain in force until 6 October.