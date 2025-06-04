Paschal Donohoe to BNT: Eurozone Expansion Is Good News for the Entire EU Single Market

The expansion of the Eurozone with another member state is good news for the EU’s single market as a whole. The President of the Eurogroup also issued a statement welcoming the positive assessment of Bulgaria.

Paschal Donohoe, President of the Eurogroup:

"I welcome the convergence reports published by the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone. These assessments are extremely important because they show that the Bulgarian economy has now met all the necessary criteria for euro area membership — a pivotal milestone on its path to adopting the euro. The Eurogroup has been working closely with the Bulgarian government for years and has supported them on this path. I will be pleased to welcome Bulgaria to the Eurozone in 2026. Thank you!"