Petrohan Pass Closed for Snow Removal

Petrohan Pass in the Balkan Mountains, which is the shortest route connecting the northwestern regions of Montana and Vidin to Sofia, was temporarily closed to traffic on October 3.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that the closure is a temporary measure to allow the road to be cleared and gritted.

Over the past 24 hours, branches and trees have fallen along the pass, and crews are still working to remove them from the road.

Viewers have reported that a thick layer of ice has formed beneath the thin blanket of snow.

Motorists are reminded that they should be fully prepared for driving inwinter conditions — with sufficient fuel, winter tyres and snow chains.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has been advising since yesterday that the pass should be avoided, and conditions in Petrohan remain difficult at present.